KanVet helps Veterans find careers in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly announced the launch of the KanVet website which helps veterans find careers in Kansas.

Governor Laura Kelly says KANSASWORKS launched the KanVet website, a new site providing access to State of Kansas veteran-specific resources and benefits on a one-stop, convenient webpage.

“Kansas veterans contribute significantly to their communities, and we owe them a debt of gratitude for their service to our country,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Growing up in a military family, I know firsthand the sacrifices our service members and their families make to keep us safe. We are proud to help Kansas veterans find careers in our state.”

Gov. Kelly says resources available to veterans on the site include:

Employment resources

Veteran and family assistance

Education resources

Mental health support

According to Kelly, in addition to veterans’ resources, KanVet also allows employers to take the Hire a Veteran Pledge to publicly show their commitment to the men and women who have defended the United States. The site serves as a further demonstration of the state of Kansas’ commitment to providing support for veterans and signifies the desire for veterans to remain in Kansas after their service.

“Ensuring that veterans can easily find careers in Kansas benefits both the servicemembers and the businesses in our state,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “This is a group of high-quality leaders who are ready to work, and they come equipped with all of the skills employers are looking for. Keeping incredible people in our state and supplying Kansas companies with a qualified, dedicated workforce is a win for everyone involved.”

Governor Kelly says the site is now live and can be viewed here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.