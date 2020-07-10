Kansas Supreme Court makes decision in Riley County drug case among others
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has made a decision in a Riley County drug case among others.
The Kansas Supreme Court says it has made a decision regarding a Rile County drug case, a Johnson County tax case, a Sedgwick County murder case and a case of termination of parental rights. The Court says the decisions are as follows:
- Appeal No. 116,649: State of Kansas v. Anthony Michael Brazzle
- The Court says it affirmed Brazzle’s drug-related convictions, which include possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of oxycodone. The Supreme Court says it held Riley County District Court did not err by allowing the State to present evidence Brazzle sold methamphetamine to undercover detectives about a week before the car stop leading to the convictions at issue. The evidence was material to the disputed question of whether Brazzle intended to personally use or distribute the drugs found in the car, according to the Court. It says the risk of undue prejudice to Brazzle did not substantially outweigh the evidence’s probative value. The Supreme Court also says it affirms the Court of Appeals’ holding that because Brazzle advocated for the version of the possession of oxycodone jury instruction the district court provided to the jury, he could not claim error on appeal. Lastly, the Court says sufficient evidence supported Brazzle’s possession of oxycodone conviction.
- Appeal No. 119,228: In the Matter of the Equalization Appeals of Target Corporation et al.
- The Court says it revived a Johnson County appeal case from a Kansas Board of Tax Appeals proceeding to adjust taxpayers’ property values. The Court of Appeals says it dismissed the appeal at the taxpayers’ request. The taxpayers say there was no jurisdiction to review the proceedings since the Kansas Board of Tax Appeals had not issued a final decision which is generally a requirement for taxing authorities to obtain judicial review of board actions. In a unanimous opinion, Justice Dan Biles says the Supreme Court concludes there was jurisdiction to consider the county’s argument the Kansas Board of Tax Appeals wrongly refused to issue a final decision. The Court says it remanded the case back to the Kansas Court of Appeals.
- Appeal No. 119,315: State of Kansas v. Brent J. Carter
- The Court says a Sedgwick County jury convicted Carter of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm, one count of aggravated battery and one count of criminal threat. The Court says the battery and threat charges arose from an incident in which Carter hit and threatened to kill Tatyana Crowe. The murder and firearm charges arose from a later shooting at a house in Wichita that resulted in the deaths of Betty Ann Holloman and Brenton Oliver. Justice Eric Rosen says the Supreme Court unanimously affirmed the convictions of Carter. The Court says it held any error in the district court’s refusal to instruct the jury that presence alone does not make the defendant an aider or abettor was harmless because there was ample evidence of Carter’s direct involvement in the crimes. The Court says it also held that the district court made no error when it found the battery precipitated shooting and then consolidated the charges into one case.
- Appeal No. 121,051: In the Matter of the Adoption of Baby Girl G
- The Court says this case is an appeal from a termination of paternal rights pursuant to an adoption proceeding. Sedgwick County District Court says it granted the proposed adoptive parents’ petitions seeking termination of the biological father’s rights, finding the father failed to provide the mother with adequate support during her pregnancy. On the father’s appeal, the Court of Appeals says it affirmed the termination order but remanded the case to the district court for reconsideration of the attorney fees award. The Supreme Court says it granted the father’s petition for review of that portion of the Court of Appeals’ opinion relating to the termination order. The father then sought a review of the factual findings made by the district court. In addition, for the first time in the litigation of the case, the father raised arguments asserting the Kansas termination statute is unconstitutional because it denies biological fathers equal protection of the law and infringes on constitutionality protected liberty and due process interests. Justice Eric Rosen says the father failed to preserve the constitutional arguments and the arguments did not fall within recognized exceptions to the preservation requirement. The Supreme Court says it, therefore, declined to address the constitutional issues on the merits. It also says it affirmed the Court of Appeals holding on the inadequacy of the father’s support. The case was remanded to the district court to carry out the judgment of the Court of Appeals relating to attorney fees. In a dissenting opinion, Justice Caleb Stegall says the constitutional issue fell within the exceptions to the preservation requirement and the court should have ruled on the merits of the father’s various arguments. He contended the evolving direction constitutional law tends to support broader inherent rights of biological fathers than courts and legislatures have traditionally recognized.
For more information on Kansas Court of Appeals’ decisions or Kansas Supreme Court decisions released visit the Kansas Courts website.
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.