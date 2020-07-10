Advertisement

Kansas sees 2 new COVID-19 related deaths, 18,611 positive cases

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has 284 COVID-19 related deaths and 18,611 total positive cases.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says Kansas has 284 COVID-19 related deaths, 2 more than Wednesday, July 8, and 18,611 total positive cases which are 993 more cases since Wednesday.

The KDHE says the county counts are as follows:

  • Allen – 5
  • Anderson – 6
  • Atchison – 42
  • Barber – 2
  • Barton – 61
  • Bourbon – 36
  • Brown – 19
  • Butler – 92
  • Chase – 5
  • Chautauqua – 5
  • Cherokee – 43
  • Cheyenne – 2
  • Clark – 34
  • Clay – 10
  • Cloud – 26
  • Coffey – 53
  • Comanche – 3
  • Cowley – 79
  • Crawford – 294
  • Dickinson – 15
  • Doniphan – 27
  • Douglas – 415
  • Edwards – 7
  • Elk - 1
  • Ellis – 44
  • Ellsworth – 11
  • Finney – 1,563
  • Ford – 2,028
  • Franklin – 89
  • Geary – 115
  • Gove – 2
  • Graham - 6
  • Grant – 51
  • Gray – 30
  • Greenwood – 11
  • Hamilton – 35
  • Harper – 2
  • Harvey – 66
  • Haskell – 34
  • Hodgeman – 9
  • Jackson – 117
  • Jefferson – 37
  • Jewell – 4
  • Johnson – 2,804
  • Kearny – 48
  • Kingman - 4
  • Kiowa – 3
  • Labette – 64
  • Lane – 5
  • Leavenworth – 1,232
  • Lincoln - 1
  • Linn – 16
  • Logan – 1
  • Lyon – 508
  • Marshall – 2
  • Marion – 22
  • McPherson – 90
  • Meade – 32
  • Miami – 57
  • Mitchell – 11
  • Montgomery – 53
  • Morris – 5
  • Morton – 7
  • Nemaha – 31
  • Neosho – 34
  • Ness – 4
  • Norton – 13
  • Osage – 28
  • Osborne – 3
  • Ottawa – 15
  • Pawnee – 5
  • Phillips – 28
  • Pottawatomie – 89
  • Pratt – 13
  • Reno – 121
  • Republic – 12
  • Rice – 7
  • Riley – 312
  • Rooks – 9
  • Rush - 3
  • Russell - 1
  • Saline – 192
  • Scott – 17
  • Sedgwick – 2,074
  • Seward – 1,016
  • Shawnee – 962
  • Sheridan – 6
  • Sherman – 7
  • Smith – 3
  • Stafford – 1
  • Stanton – 12
  • Stevens – 33
  • Sumner – 26
  • Thomas – 17
  • Trego – 2
  • Wabaunsee – 38
  • Washington – 1
  • Wilson – 4
  • Woodson – 9
  • Wyandotte – 2,930

