Kansas sees 2 new COVID-19 related deaths, 18,611 positive cases
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has 284 COVID-19 related deaths and 18,611 total positive cases.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says Kansas has 284 COVID-19 related deaths, 2 more than Wednesday, July 8, and 18,611 total positive cases which are 993 more cases since Wednesday.
The KDHE says the county counts are as follows:
- Allen – 5
- Anderson – 6
- Atchison – 42
- Barber – 2
- Barton – 61
- Bourbon – 36
- Brown – 19
- Butler – 92
- Chase – 5
- Chautauqua – 5
- Cherokee – 43
- Cheyenne – 2
- Clark – 34
- Clay – 10
- Cloud – 26
- Coffey – 53
- Comanche – 3
- Cowley – 79
- Crawford – 294
- Dickinson – 15
- Doniphan – 27
- Douglas – 415
- Edwards – 7
- Elk - 1
- Ellis – 44
- Ellsworth – 11
- Finney – 1,563
- Ford – 2,028
- Franklin – 89
- Geary – 115
- Gove – 2
- Graham - 6
- Grant – 51
- Gray – 30
- Greenwood – 11
- Hamilton – 35
- Harper – 2
- Harvey – 66
- Haskell – 34
- Hodgeman – 9
- Jackson – 117
- Jefferson – 37
- Jewell – 4
- Johnson – 2,804
- Kearny – 48
- Kingman - 4
- Kiowa – 3
- Labette – 64
- Lane – 5
- Leavenworth – 1,232
- Lincoln - 1
- Linn – 16
- Logan – 1
- Lyon – 508
- Marshall – 2
- Marion – 22
- McPherson – 90
- Meade – 32
- Miami – 57
- Mitchell – 11
- Montgomery – 53
- Morris – 5
- Morton – 7
- Nemaha – 31
- Neosho – 34
- Ness – 4
- Norton – 13
- Osage – 28
- Osborne – 3
- Ottawa – 15
- Pawnee – 5
- Phillips – 28
- Pottawatomie – 89
- Pratt – 13
- Reno – 121
- Republic – 12
- Rice – 7
- Riley – 312
- Rooks – 9
- Rush - 3
- Russell - 1
- Saline – 192
- Scott – 17
- Sedgwick – 2,074
- Seward – 1,016
- Shawnee – 962
- Sheridan – 6
- Sherman – 7
- Smith – 3
- Stafford – 1
- Stanton – 12
- Stevens – 33
- Sumner – 26
- Thomas – 17
- Trego – 2
- Wabaunsee – 38
- Washington – 1
- Wilson – 4
- Woodson – 9
- Wyandotte – 2,930
