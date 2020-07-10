Kansas sees 2 new COVID-19 related deaths, 18,611 positive cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has 284 COVID-19 related deaths and 18,611 total positive cases.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says Kansas has 284 COVID-19 related deaths, 2 more than Wednesday, July 8, and 18,611 total positive cases which are 993 more cases since Wednesday.

The KDHE says the county counts are as follows:

Allen – 5

Anderson – 6

Atchison – 42

Barber – 2

Barton – 61

Bourbon – 36

Brown – 19

Butler – 92

Chase – 5

Chautauqua – 5

Cherokee – 43

Cheyenne – 2

Clark – 34

Clay – 10

Cloud – 26

Coffey – 53

Comanche – 3

Cowley – 79

Crawford – 294

Dickinson – 15

Doniphan – 27

Douglas – 415

Edwards – 7

Elk - 1

Ellis – 44

Ellsworth – 11

Finney – 1,563

Ford – 2,028

Franklin – 89

Geary – 115

Gove – 2

Graham - 6

Grant – 51

Gray – 30

Greenwood – 11

Hamilton – 35

Harper – 2

Harvey – 66

Haskell – 34

Hodgeman – 9

Jackson – 117

Jefferson – 37

Jewell – 4

Johnson – 2,804

Kearny – 48

Kingman - 4

Kiowa – 3

Labette – 64

Lane – 5

Leavenworth – 1,232

Lincoln - 1

Linn – 16

Logan – 1

Lyon – 508

Marshall – 2

Marion – 22

McPherson – 90

Meade – 32

Miami – 57

Mitchell – 11

Montgomery – 53

Morris – 5

Morton – 7

Nemaha – 31

Neosho – 34

Ness – 4

Norton – 13

Osage – 28

Osborne – 3

Ottawa – 15

Pawnee – 5

Phillips – 28

Pottawatomie – 89

Pratt – 13

Reno – 121

Republic – 12

Rice – 7

Riley – 312

Rooks – 9

Rush - 3

Russell - 1

Saline – 192

Scott – 17

Sedgwick – 2,074

Seward – 1,016

Shawnee – 962

Sheridan – 6

Sherman – 7

Smith – 3

Stafford – 1

Stanton – 12

Stevens – 33

Sumner – 26

Thomas – 17

Trego – 2

Wabaunsee – 38

Washington – 1

Wilson – 4

Woodson – 9

Wyandotte – 2,930

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.