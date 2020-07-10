Kansas is one of 24 states with mask mandates
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas is one of 24 states that have mask requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Gray Television, Kansas is one of 24 states that have required masks at some capacity within its borders.
While Governor Kelly’s executive order requiring masks has been vetoed by some counties, others have adopted it word for word, joining 23 other states requiring the same COVID-19 protection in some capacity.
States requiring masks as of July 10, 2020, are as follows:
- California
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- District of Columbia
- Hawaii
- Illinois
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Maine
- Maryland (inside retail establishments, riding public transportation)
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Nevada
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- Texas (counties with more than 20 cases)
- Virginia
- Washington
- West Virginia
