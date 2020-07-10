Kansas is one of 24 states with mask mandates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas is one of 24 states that have mask requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Gray Television, Kansas is one of 24 states that have required masks at some capacity within its borders.

While Governor Kelly’s executive order requiring masks has been vetoed by some counties, others have adopted it word for word, joining 23 other states requiring the same COVID-19 protection in some capacity.

States requiring masks as of July 10, 2020, are as follows:

California

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Hawaii

Illinois

Kansas

Kentucky

Maine

Maryland (inside retail establishments, riding public transportation)

Massachusetts

Michigan

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Texas (counties with more than 20 cases)

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

