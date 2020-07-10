Kansas Foot Care Associates, P.A., join Cotton O’Neil Family

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health welcomes Kansas Foot Care Associates, P.A., to the Cotton O’Neil Network as Cotton O’Neil Foot and Ankle Clinic.

Stormont Vail Health says it welcomes Kansas Foot Care Associates, P.A., which is located at 1315 SW Sixth Ave., Suite A, Topeka, and it will be joining the Cotton O’Neil Network as Cotton O’Neil Foot and Ankle Clinic.

The hospital says current Kansas Foot Care Associates practicing physician Matthew Galliano, D.P.M., will become a Cotton O’Neil provider and continue to see patients beginning July 1.

“We want to wish a warm welcome to Dr. Galliano and the team at Kansas Foot Care Associates to the Stormont Vail team,” said Robert Kenagy, M.D, president and chief executive officer, Stormont Vail Health. “Dr. Galliano has been practicing for over 20 years. His expertise and commitment to providing high-quality care strengthens the services Stormont Vail and Cotton O’Neil provide to our community.”

Dr. Matthew Galliano joins the Stormont Vail Health team. (Stormont Vail Health)

Dr. Galliano and his six clinic team members say they will become Stormont Vail employees.

Stormont Vail says under the new merger, patients will also have access to MyChart, a free service through Stormont Vail Health that gives patients direct, online access to their medical records. The hospital says patients can view medical records, manage appointments, request prescription renewals and stay in touch with their physicians.

“After being in private practice for 20 years, we are excited to be joining the Stormont Vail family,” said Dr. Matthew Galliano. “Our clinic has always strived to provide high-quality, compassionate care, joining this organization will empower our clinic to expand our services while maintaining the values we are known for.”

The Cotton O’Neil Ankle and Foot Clinic says it is now accepting new patients who may call 785-272-7600 to set up a new appointment.

