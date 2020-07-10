Advertisement

K-State’s Michael Beasley signs with Brooklyn Nets

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former K-State standout forward Michael Beasley will hit the court with the Brooklyn Nets later this month in Orlando.

The former Wildcat has signed on with the Nets for the remainder of the 2019-2020 season, which is set to resume at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Beasley returns to the NBA for the first time since February 2019 when he played 26 games for the Lakers in the 2018-2019 season. Most recently, he played professionally in the Chinese Basketball Association averaging 22.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game.

Other Wildcats in the NBA restart include Wes Iwundu (2013-17) of the Orlando Magic and Rodney McGruder (2009-13) of the L.A. Clippers.

