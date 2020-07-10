K-State, WSU agree to 4-game basketball series

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats and Shockers will face off in five basketball games over the next four years.

Kansas State University and Wichita State University have agreed to a 4-game regular season series that tips off this October with a charity exhibition game in Wichita’s INTRUST Bank Arena. The proceeds will benefit COVID-19 relief services.

“We are excited about renewing the series with Wichita State,” said KSU Head Coach Weber. “Coach Marshall has built a great program in Wichita and this will be yet another opportunity for our players to play against the best. This is a win-win for the schools, their fan bases and our state.”

The teams plan to play two off-campus games at the INTRUST Arena again in 2021, then at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center in December 2023. K-State will host their December 2022 match while WSU will host the December 2024 game.

The schools have a history of playing each other, with K-State leading the all-time series 20-11. Most of the wins come in their home town, with the Wildcats posting a 14-2 record in Manhattan and a 6-9 record in Wichita.

“We’re excited to revive this series,” KSU Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “It’s something that makes sense and needed to happen. It’ll be great for the fans all across the state with games in Wichita, Manhattan and Kansas City. I’m really looking forward to this series of games.

