Advertisement

K-State, WSU agree to 4-game basketball series

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats and Shockers will face off in five basketball games over the next four years.

Kansas State University and Wichita State University have agreed to a 4-game regular season series that tips off this October with a charity exhibition game in Wichita’s INTRUST Bank Arena. The proceeds will benefit COVID-19 relief services.

“We are excited about renewing the series with Wichita State,” said KSU Head Coach Weber. “Coach Marshall has built a great program in Wichita and this will be yet another opportunity for our players to play against the best. This is a win-win for the schools, their fan bases and our state.”

The teams plan to play two off-campus games at the INTRUST Arena again in 2021, then at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center in December 2023. K-State will host their December 2022 match while WSU will host the December 2024 game.

The schools have a history of playing each other, with K-State leading the all-time series 20-11. Most of the wins come in their home town, with the Wildcats posting a 14-2 record in Manhattan and a 6-9 record in Wichita.

“We’re excited to revive this series,” KSU Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “It’s something that makes sense and needed to happen. It’ll be great for the fans all across the state with games in Wichita, Manhattan and Kansas City. I’m really looking forward to this series of games.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Silver Lake grad signs with WU track, cross country

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell and Bryan Grabauskas
A Silver Lake senior has signed on with Washburn to run cross country, and track and field.

Sports

K-State’s Michael Beasley signs with Brooklyn Nets

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Former K-State standout forward Michael Beasley will hit the court with the Brooklyn Nets later this month in Orlando.

Sports

Big Ten scraps nonconference football games due to pandemic

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday it will not play nonconference games in football and several other sports this fall.

Sports

Sunflower State Games to start Friday with limited events

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
The Sunflower State Games has canceled thirty of its forty events this year, including all indoor sports.

Latest News

Sports

Report: Ivy League to cancel fall sports

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
The Ivy League will not play sports this fall, according to a report by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

News

No fans allowed at Kansas Speedway

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
When the races return to Kansas Speedway, no fans will be in the stands.

Sports

Kansas Shrine Bowl to limit crowd size

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:54 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
The 47th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl announced they will be limiting crowd sizes for the upcoming game.

Sports

Chiefs to have reduced-capacity seating

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Kansas City Chiefs say they will have reduced-capacity seating for the upcoming NFL season. The team is still waiting on NFL guidelines for exactly what that percentage decrease will look like, but a statement from the Chiefs outlined a new “flexible” plan.

Sports

Two more Royals test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
Royals pitcher Brad Keller and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn have both tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Tuesday.

Sports

Topeka 10-year-old sinks hole-in-one

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
A Topeka 10-year-old has his sights set high after sinking his first-ever hole-in-one.