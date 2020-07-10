K-State utilizes furloughs to address budget shortfalls

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is implementing administrative furloughs in order to address budget shortfalls for the current fiscal year.

Kansas State University says multiple colleges within the school will implement administrative furloughs as one of a handful of ways the school is addressing significant budget shortfalls for the fiscal year 2021. The school says financial challenges are the direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic which is still evolving.

K-State President Richard Myers said on Friday, July 10, that there are outlined steps the university is taking to reduce the almost $37 million in costs, including administrative furloughs, terminating and eliminating positions, voluntary salary reductions, using cash reserves and cutting operating expenses.

The University says emergency furloughs that were administered in May and June coupled with the new administrative furloughs, almost 2,000 employees will be affected. The furloughs will provide the school with $8.65 million in short-term cost reductions and Myers says the personnel actions come at a steep cost.

“These emergency and administrative furloughs have real-life consequences for our faculty and staff who are the heart of our university,” Myers said. “These are very difficult decisions to make.”

K-State says the length of each furlough will vary by college and unit and have been determined by university leadership. The furloughs will begin on August 9 and can be implemented throughout the rest of the fiscal year, which ends on June 15, 2021.

The school says the furloughs will take place in the College of Agriculture and K-State Research and Extension, College of Architecture, Planning and Design, College of Arts and Sciences, College of Health and Human Sciences, Division of Communications and Marketing, Office of International Programs and the Office of the President.

K-State Human Capital Services says it is providing online assistance for those affected by furloughs, including FAQ webpages for both emergency and administrative furloughed employees. It says those furloughed can apply for emergency funds through #KStateStrong Emergency Response Fund which is administered by the KSU Foundation.

“We are living in extraordinary times,” Myers said. “While more difficult decisions lie ahead, we must remember we are in this together and we will meet the challenge. We have to take care of ourselves, our families, our students, and our communities while maintaining and delivering our land-grant mission through teaching, research and extension/outreach.”

