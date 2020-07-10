K-State professors call for cancellation of SEVP student ban

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - In an op-ed from Kansas State University, multiple distinguished professors call for the cancellation of the SEVP student ban.

In an op-ed letter to Kansas Senators and Representatives from distinguished Kansas State University professors, University of Kansas professors, University of Kansas Medical Center professors and Wichita State University professors call for the cancellation of the SEVP student ban which cancels the visas of international students studying in the United States if their classes are held online in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We oppose the Student and Exchange Visitor Program’s student ban, and we ask that you — our representatives in Washington — push for its immediate cancellation,” say the professors. “The decision not to “issue visas to students enrolled in schools and/or programs that are fully online for the fall” has no rational basis, serves no practical purpose, damages American universities, and is simply cruel.”

The Kansas professors say the U.S. thrives when welcoming the world’s greatest minds. If international students learn that they are unwelcome, they will go elsewhere. The professors say unless immediately rescinded, the student ban could catastrophically damage the reputation of the United States higher education system for years.

The professors also say international students subsidize domestic students and if expelled from higher education in the states, colleges and universities - whose budgets have already been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic - will incur even greater losses. According to the NAFSA: Association of International Educators, international students contributed $41 billion to the American economy in 2019.

The professors say the student ban is cruel. It expels students in the middle of a pandemic serving no useful purpose. They say it does not increase their safety or the safety of U.S. nationals. Forcing students to travel puts them at greater risk, disrupts their education and instills in the future leaders a permanent suspicion for the motives of the U.S. says the professors.

According to the Kansas professors, talented people have come from around the globe to make America great. Those born in other countries have a long history of enriching the intellectual, social and cultural lives of Americans.

The professors point out that physicist Albert Einstein (Germany), inventor Nikola Tesla (Croatia), architect I.M. Pei (China), cancer researcher Elizabeth Stern (Canada), novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Nigeria), actress Natalie Portman (Israel), Google co-founder Sergey Brin (Russia), Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (India) and Garmin co-founder Min Kao (Taiwan) are only but a few of the countless who have lent their brilliance to the U.S. They say the student ban will prevent the bright young people studying in the states right now from doing the same.

“In our private capacity as university distinguished professors at Kansas State University and the University of Kansas Medical Center and distinguished professors at the University of Kansas and Wichita State University, we ask that you revoke the student ban,” says the letter from the Kansas professors.

Professors that signed the letter are as follows:

Christer B. Aakerӧy, Chemistry, K-State

Perry Alexander, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, KU

Beth Bailey, History, KU

William A. Barnett, Economics, KU

Thomas J. Barstow, Kinesiology, K-State

Alice Bean, Physics, KU

K. Christopher Beard, Ecology & Evolutionary Biology, KU

Cory Berkland, Pharmaceutical Chemistry, KU

James D. Bever, Ecology & Evolutionary Biology, KU

Raj Bhala, Law, KU

Monica Biernat, Psychology, KU

John Blair, Biology, K-State

Frank Blecha, Anatomy and Physiology, K-State

Mike Blum, Geology, KU

Stefan H. Bossmann, Chemistry, K-State

George R. Bousfield, Biological Sciences, WSU

Nyla Branscombe, Psychology, KU

Yolanda Broyles-González, American Ethnic Studies, K-State

James Calvet, Biochemistry, KUMC

Joyce Castle, School of Music, KU

M.M. Chengappa, Veterinary Medicine, K-State

C. Lewis Cocke, K-State, Physics

Bernard Cornet, Microeconomics, KU

David Darwin, Civil, Environmental & Architectural Engineering, KU

Elizabeth Dodd, English, K-State

Walter K. Dodds, Biology, K-State

James H. Edgar, Chemical Engineering, K-State

Michael S. Engel, Ecology & Evolutionary Biology, KU

Charles Epp, Public Affairs, KU

David Farber, History, KU

Randall Fuller, English, KU

Keith Gido, Biology, K-State

Wayne Everett Goins, Music, K-State

Robert H. Goldstein, Geology, KU

Michael Hageman, Pharmaceutical Chemistry, KU

John W. Head, Law, KU

Anne D. Hedeman, Art History, KU

Andrew C. Isenberg, History, KU

Hartmut Jaeschke, Pharmacology, Toxicology & Therapeutics, KUMC

Ryszard Jankowiak, Chemistry, K-State

Michael R. Kanost, Biochemistry and Molecular Biophysics, K-State

Neal Kingston, Educational Psychology, KU

M.B. Kirkham, Agronomy, K-State

Kimberly Kirkpatrick, Psychological Sciences, K-State

Phillip E. Klebba, Biochemistry and Molecular Biophysics, K-State

John F. Leslie, Plant Pathology, K-State

Susan Lunte, Chemistry and Pharmaceutical Chemistry, KU

Joe Lutkenhaus, Microbiology, KUMC

Rolfe D. Mandel, Anthropology, KU

Richard Marston, Geography & Geospatial Sciences, K-State

Joane Nagel, Sociology, KU

T.G. Nagaraja, Diagnostic Medicine and Pathobiology, K-State

Philip Nel, English, K-State

David Nualart, Mathematics, KU

Randolph J. Nudo, Rehabilitation Medicine, KUMC

Berl R. Oakley, Molecular and Cellular Biology, KU

Rosemary O’Leary, Public Affairs, KU

Dennis H. O’Rourke, Anthropology, KU

Anil Pahwa, Electrical and Computer Engineering, K-State

A. Townsend Peterson, Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, KU

William D. Picking, Pharmaceutical Chemistry, KU

David C. Poole, Kinesiology, Anatomy and Physiology, K-State

P.V. Vara Prasad, Agronomy, K-State

Harald E.L. Prins, Emeritus, Anthropology, K-State

Bharat Ratra, Physics, K-State

Charles W. Rice, Agronomy, K-State

Mabel L. Rice, Speech, Language, Hearing, KU

David Roediger, American Studies, KU

Robert Rohrschneider, Political Science, KU

Christophe Royon, Physics, KU

Paul Selden, Emeritus, Geology, KU

Prakash P. Shenoy, Business, KU

James E. Sherow, Emeritus, History, K-State

Mark B. Shiflett, Chemical and Petroleum Engineering, KU

Tom Skrtic, Special Education, KU

C. Michael Smith, Emeritus, Entomology, K-State

Michael J. Soares, Pathology, KUMC

Jorge L. Soberón, Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, KU

Yan Soibelman, Mathematics, K-State

Christopher Sorensen, Physics, K-State

Brian Spooner, Biology, K-State

Sandra M. Stith, Applied Human Sciences, K-State

Karan S. Surana, Mechanical Engineering, KU

Uwe Thumm, Physics, K-State

Mike Tokach, Animal Sciences and Industry, K-State

Barbara Valent, Plant Pathology, K-State David B. Volkin, Pharmaceutical Chemistry, KU

J. Douglas Walker, Geology, KU

Steven F. Warren, Speech, Language, Hearing Sciences and Disorders, KU

Robert Warrior, American Literature and Culture, KU

Laurence Weatherley, Chemical and Petroleum Engineering, KU

Michael L. Wehmeyer, Special Education, KU

Ruth Welti, Biology, K-State

Kun Yan Zhu, Entomology, K-State

Dean Zollman, Emeritus, Physics, K-State

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.