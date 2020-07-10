Advertisement

Hospital expenses reach all-time high in Kansas

Local hospitals are coping with the coronavirus pandemic.
Local hospitals are coping with the coronavirus pandemic.
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hospital expenses have reached an all-time high in the United States.

The company, QuoteWizard, analyzed data from the American Hospital Association.

They found Kansas has the 13th highest rate increase of inpatient hospital costs, with a visit averaging nearly $2,000.

QuoteWizard Research Analyst, Adam Johnson said, ”We looked at data from a period of 2009 to 2018 and compared those time frames to see where hospital expenses are increasing the most.”

In their research they pinpointed several economic factors that contribute to a rise in hospital costs.

“Really what leads to the increases in hospital expenses, which are basically expenses to take care of patients, is the mounting debt that hospitals incur,” said Johnson.

The study shows in 2015, hospital debt nationwide reached $617 million. Three years later, it rose to $56 billion.

Johnson said the driving force behind that is nearly 10% of Americans are uninsured.

“When people receive uninsured healthcare, that typically becomes a debt burden on hospitals, so the way they are able to counteract those debts is to increase their expenses per patient,” he said.

Which has also increasingly led to the closure of rural hospitals.

Johnson said, “During the coronavirus outbreak we’re seeing already in 2020, there have been 12 rural hospital closures alone.”

He said the pandemic has shined a light on the need for healthcare reform.

“Coronavirus is going to be a compounding effect where we see a lot of Americans without insurance receive healthcare to treat coronavirus, which then creates a compounding effect of debts and increased costs for healthcare,” said Johnson.

Kansas alone saw a 46% increase in health expenses from 2009 to 2018.

You can find the full report here: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/states-with-the-highest-hospital-expenses

