GTP CEO Matt Pivarnik comments on personal COVID-19 recovery, masks

By Grant Stephens
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Greater Topeka Partnership CEO Matt Pivarnik tested positive for the coronavirus last month.

His case was mild - starting with chills and a sore throat. Now that he’s recovered, he’s still taking the virus very seriously - and he wants you to do the same.

Pivarnik and his wife were both affected by what he describes as “Thankfully mild” cases of the virus.

”It did make me kind of reconsider my thoughts on it,” Pivarnik said.

He says beyond the symptoms one of the worst parts of a positive diagnosis is the worry for others.

“My in-laws and my parents, we were most concerned because they are in their 70′s and we were most concerned that maybe we had given it to them. Fortunately we haven’t ... My heart dies a little bit every time I find out another friend who’s had it because I know that it’s disruptive for them.”

He says it gave him new insight on protecting others from catching the coronavirus.

“One, is to respect the virus more. Two is, I never found out exactly where I got it. You know, I had that guilt of the people I had come in contact with,” he said.

He echoes a recommendation prescribed by the CDC - wear a mask to protect those around you. He says the faster we beat the virus, the sooner our economy recovers.

“It’s a dicey issue talking about masks, but for me, the reason I wear a mask is I want our economy to be open, and I want our economy to be healthy, and if I have to wear a mask, if that’s what I have to do to keep our economy open, then I’m going to wear a mask. I hope everybody else does that, too.”

Pivarnik self-quarantined while he was sick making sure he was careful not to expose anyone else.

GTP CEO Matt Pivarnik comments on personal COVID-19 recovery, masks

