Gov. Kelly makes appointments to state boards and commissions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has made appointments to her administration.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has made appointments to Kansas state boards and commissions.

Appointments are as follows:

Behavioral Sciences Regulatory Board

Gov. Kelly says the mission of this board is to protect the public’s health, safety and welfare from unlawful or unprofessional practitioners who fall under the board’s jurisdiction. The board establishes educational and experience-based requirements as well as rules and regulations for applicants seeking credentialing.

Jacqueline Lightcap, Topeka

Laura Shaughnessy, Roeland Park

Board of Adult Care Home Administrators

Gov. Kelly says The Board of Adult Care Home Administrators’ mission is to protect the public through the regulation of adult care home administrators, establishes standards for the practice of adult care home administrations and requires adherence to those standards.

Alexandra English, Leawood

Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission

Gov. Kelly says the purpose of the Commission is to measure, promote, support and expand the creative arts industries in Kansas.

Karem Gallo, Liberal

Kansas Board of Nursing

Gov. Kelly says the board is charged with protecting the health, safety and welfare of Kansans through the licensure and regulation process of nursing professions in the state. The board prescribes curricula and standards for professional and practical nursing programs and mental-health technician programs while examining licenses and renewing the licenses of qualified applicants.

Adri Gouldsmith, Topeka

Kansas Real Estate Commission

Gov. Kelly says the purpose of this Commission is to license and regulate real estate brokers.

Errol Wuertz, Hays (reappointment)

Kansas Board of Veterinary Examiners

Gov. Kelly says the mission of this board is to promote health, safety and welfare by examining and licensing applicants for veterinary medicine while inspecting and registering licensed veterinarians.

Sheila Dodson, DVM, Merriam (reappointment)

Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission

Gov. Kelly says the mission of this Commission is to conserve and enhance Kansas’ wildlife, provide the public with opportunities for use and appreciation of Kansas’ natural resources.

Troy Sporer, Oakley (reappointment)

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.