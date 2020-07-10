Advertisement

Gov. Kelly makes appointments to state boards and commissions

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has made appointments to her administration.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has made appointments to Kansas state boards and commissions.

Appointments are as follows:

Behavioral Sciences Regulatory Board

Gov. Kelly says the mission of this board is to protect the public’s health, safety and welfare from unlawful or unprofessional practitioners who fall under the board’s jurisdiction. The board establishes educational and experience-based requirements as well as rules and regulations for applicants seeking credentialing.

  • Jacqueline Lightcap, Topeka
  • Laura Shaughnessy, Roeland Park

Board of Adult Care Home Administrators

Gov. Kelly says The Board of Adult Care Home Administrators’ mission is to protect the public through the regulation of adult care home administrators, establishes standards for the practice of adult care home administrations and requires adherence to those standards.

  • Alexandra English, Leawood

Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission

Gov. Kelly says the purpose of the Commission is to measure, promote, support and expand the creative arts industries in Kansas.

  • Karem Gallo, Liberal

Kansas Board of Nursing

Gov. Kelly says the board is charged with protecting the health, safety and welfare of Kansans through the licensure and regulation process of nursing professions in the state. The board prescribes curricula and standards for professional and practical nursing programs and mental-health technician programs while examining licenses and renewing the licenses of qualified applicants.

  • Adri Gouldsmith, Topeka

Kansas Real Estate Commission

Gov. Kelly says the purpose of this Commission is to license and regulate real estate brokers.

  • Errol Wuertz, Hays (reappointment)

Kansas Board of Veterinary Examiners

Gov. Kelly says the mission of this board is to promote health, safety and welfare by examining and licensing applicants for veterinary medicine while inspecting and registering licensed veterinarians.

  • Sheila Dodson, DVM, Merriam (reappointment)

Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission

Gov. Kelly says the mission of this Commission is to conserve and enhance Kansas’ wildlife, provide the public with opportunities for use and appreciation of Kansas’ natural resources.

  • Troy Sporer, Oakley (reappointment)

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Topeka women arrested in relation to burglary

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Police Officers arrested two women in relation to a burglary on Thursday, July 9.

News

National Kitten Day brings awareness to homeless cats

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
July 10 is National Kitten Day.

News

Amber Alert issued for missing Kansas City Girl

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Chris Fisher
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.

News

Wichita dad walking to Milwaukee on behalf of his son

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Michael Swapsy Sr., of Wichita, is walking to Milwaukee on behalf of his 9-year-old son, who he said was mistreated during a disciplinary incident in February at a Goddard elementary school.

Latest News

News

Kansas Foot Care Associates, P.A., join Cotton O’Neil Family

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health welcomes Kansas Foot Care Associates, P.A., to the Cotton O’Neil Network as Cotton O’Neil Foot and Ankle Clinic.

News

Daulath Singh, M.D., joins Stormont Vail Health

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health welcomes Hematologist and Oncologist Daulath Singh, M.D.

News

$1.6 million in grants goes to Kansans’ access to justice

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas judicial branch awarded $1.6 million in grants goes to help ensure Kansans’ access to justice.

News

Shawnee Co. voter registration deadline approaches fast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County voter registration deadline is Tuesday, July 14.

News

Kansans Drinking More

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dr. Mark Calarco worked on a study about increased drinking during the pandemic. After surveying 3,000 Americans, they found 1 in 4 Kansan said they have.

News

K-State utilizes furloughs to address budget shortfalls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas State University is implementing administrative furloughs in order to address budget shortfalls for the current fiscal year.