Friday forecast: Hot again today with storms tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a break from the heat with highs in the 80s yesterday, we’re warming back in the 90s today. The good news is it’s only low 90s so not extreme heat, that comes next week. There is a chance of storms tonight that will last into Saturday morning, similar timing to what occurred Wednesday night into Thursday, the afternoon will be dry with mostly sunny skies.

Uncertainties for the week ahead:

If we have storms before midnight or the storms hold off until after midnight. How widespread the rain will be (high confidence that heavy rain is likely east of HWY 75) How hot next week will be. Right now the 8 day indicates mid 90s for most of next week but wouldn’t be surprised if there were several spots that had several days in the upper 90s or even triple digits for actual air temperatures.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Slight chance of storms before 8am otherwise mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Slight chance of storms this evening, better chance of storms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to low 70s. Storms may be strong or severe with a hail/wind threat. Heavy rain is also possible which may lead to localized flooding.

Tomorrow: Storms will be likely especially east of HWY 75 through mid-morning. Dry conditions are expected by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds E/NW 5-10 mph.

Sunday will be even nicer with highs in the upper 80s, similar to what we had yesterday.

Next week highs get hot quickly as we’re back in the 90s. Chances for rain are minimal with a slight chance Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Taking Action:

Don’t cancel outdoor plans just yet for tomorrow morning but if you’re along and east of HWY 75 it’s highly recommended to have a Plan B to remain inside at least through mid-morning. The afternoon will be dry. Remain hydrated. While some differences in the models exist on how hot next week will get, confidence is very high that it will be hotter than what today through Sunday will be.

Hail/wind threat for storms Friday night (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind threat for storms Saturday morning (SPC/WIBW)

Explanation of the 5 risks, and general thunderstorms. From the Storm Prediction Center. (WIBW)

