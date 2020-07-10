Advertisement

Free yard waste disposal for Shawnee Co. residents being held July 11

(KOTA)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Forestry Products Recycling Center in Topeka will be offering free yard waste disposal on Saturday, July 11, as part of the Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup program.

Shawnee County residents can dispose of their trees, limbs, leaves and grass at no cost from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Recycling Center, located at 3431 SE 21st.

For more information about the event, call (785) 487-9805.

