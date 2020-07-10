Advertisement

Former Chief Lindstrom pushes to be key player in U.S. Senate

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:23 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Kansas City Chief says his success in business could make him a key player for Kansans in Washington.

David Lindstrom is considered in the top tier of candidates for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, alongside U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, and businessman Bob Hamilton.

Lindstrom retired from football to own a chain of restaurants. He’s also served as chairman of the Kansas Turnpike Authority since 2016, and was elected a commissioner for Johnson County.

He says the country needs to stop spending more than it takes in, and he believes in capitalism, not socialism. In addition, while he supports immigration reform, he says it must include strong border security.

Lindstrom says he is sincere in his desire to serve.

“People know that I’m running for the right reasons,” he said. “I’m not running so that I can become a career politician. I believe in service for the sake of service - not for the sake of self service. I think what differentiates me is my record. My record over the last 40 years, since I retired from the Chiefs I’ve been involved in so many different organizations.”

Among those organizations are the Kansas Leadership Center and Kansas Special Olympics.

The Kansas primary election is August 4th. The winner of the GOP primary will face likely Democratic nominee state Sen. Barbara Bollier on the November ballot. Incumbent Republican Pat Roberts opted not to seek re-election.

