Dust contributes to fatal head-on crash Thursday in western Kansas

Dust contributed to a fatal head-on crash Thursday in Scott County in western Kansas, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTT CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Dust contributed to a fatal head-on crash Thursday afternoon in western Kansas, authorities said.

A man was killed and two other people -- including a 9-year-old boy -- were injured in the crash, which was reported at 4:04 p.m. Thursday about 3 miles south of K-96 highway on Falcon Road in Scott County. The location was about 8 miles southwest of Scott City.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Honda CRV was northbound on Falcon Road when it attempted to pass a semi-trailer. The CRV then crashed head-on with a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was southbound on Falcon Road.

The driver of the CRV, Devon R. Inguanza, 28, of Shallow Water, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Inguanza wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the CRV, Bentley Chase Inguanza, 9, of Shallow Water, was transported to Scott County Hospital in Scott City with minor injuries. The patrol said Bentley was wearing a safety restraint.

The driver of the pickup truck, Adrian Ruelas, 20, of Scott City, was transported to Scott County Hospital with minor injuries. The patrol said Ruelas, who was alone in the truck, was wearing a seat belt.

The patrol said dust in the area caused visibility to be low at the time of the crash.

