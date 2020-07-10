Daulath Singh, M.D., joins Stormont Vail Health

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health welcomes Hematologist and Oncologist Daulath Singh, M.D.

Stormont Vail Health says it is proud to announce that Daulath Singh, M.D., will join its team and practice as a hematology and oncology physician locate at the Cotton O’Neil Cancer Center.

Singh says while growing up in India, he saw a few of his family members and relatives go through different medical issues, which pushed him to pursue his medical degree. During and after medical school, he says he spent many of his training years in the hematology-oncology wards and saw firsthand how the disease could affect patients.

“The biology behind the origins of cancer is a challenge to understand but plays a vital role in how we treat our patients,” Dr. Singh said. “Helping our patients understand their diagnosis and how it will be treated is important to me. From the moment a patient is diagnosed, I will be there every step of the way to explain what is happening and how we will support them. Maintaining these relationships even after a patient beats cancer is what keeps me coming back every day.”

Singh says he earned his medical degree in 2013 from Gandhi Medical College in Secunderabad, India. He then completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Missouri - Kansas City School of Medicine, Kansas City, Missouri, in 2017 and his hematology-oncology fellowship at Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood, Illinois, in 2020.

Dr. Singh says he spends his free time with his wife and friends. He loves traveling and exploring new places, cultures and food. He also enjoys cooking and experimenting with different types of cuisines.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.