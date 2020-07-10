Advertisement

Damaging winds, heavy rain possible with storms tonight

Severe storms possible from midnight to 8 AM Saturday
Areas in yellow have the highest chance of severe weather.
Areas in yellow have the highest chance of severe weather.(WIBW)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There is a risk of severe storms overnight and into early Saturday morning with damaging winds the primary threat.

Storms will initially develop in Nebraska through the evening before arriving in northeast Kansas after midnight. Prepare for winds that could gust between 60 to 70 MPH at times.

Torrential rainfall could also lead to localized flooding with rain amounts from 0.75″ to more than 1″ possible for areas along and east of Highway 75. Rain amounts will decrease farther west.

A few severe storms could continue through daybreak Saturday, otherwise skies will begin to clear out for the afternoon.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. A few isolated storms possible after 10 PM with more widespread storms expected later in the night. Some storms may be severe with damaging wind gusts. Localized flooding is possible. Low temperatures in the lower 70s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Chance of showers and storms during the morning. A few storms may produce damaging wind gusts before 8 AM. Partly cloudy and dry during the afternoon. High temperatures in the mid 80s to near 90. Wind N 10-20 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear skies. Cooler with lower humidity. Low temperatures from 60 to 65. Wind N/NW 5-10 mph.

