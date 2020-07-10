COVID-19 confirmed at Hutchinson Correctional Facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hutchinson Correctional Facility sees confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The Kansas Department of Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda says one staff member at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

KDOC says this is the seventh of its facilities that have a confirmed case, with the first cases reported at Lansing Correctional Facility, Wichita Work Release Facility, Topeka Correctional Facility, Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex, El Dorado Correctional Facility and Ellsworth Correctional Facility.

KDOC says the staff member at HCF is a male over the age of 20.

HCF says mandatory mask protocols for staff were implemented on July 3 and for residents on July 6.

KDOC says it has been in consultation with officials from the Kansas Department of Health and Envrionment on the next steps to address the new circumstances. As a result of the consultation KDHE is recommending the following steps be implemented:

The living unit where the staff member worked will quarantine in place for a minimum of 14 days

Testing of the living unit will be conducted

Contact tracing was conducted to determine who among our staff and residents have been in close contact with this individual

KDOC will remain diligent in monitoring other staff and residents for symptoms

“We know that our battle with this virus is far from over as positive cases in our state are continuing to rise,” Zmuda said. “We know far more about COVID-19 today than we did three months ago so we are very hopeful that the risk to any others is low. We will continue to diligently monitor those within our care for symptoms.”

HCF says it is Kansas’ second-oldest prison and houses almost 2,000 men. Formerly known as the Kansas State Industrial Reformatory, the facility has three buildings including the Central, East and South units.

For up to date information on COVID-19 in Kansas visit the KDHE’s COVID-19 Resource Center.

For information on KDOC’s response to COVID-19 visit the KDOC website.

