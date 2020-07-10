Advertisement

Comet streaking past Earth, providing spectacular show

NASA's Bob Behnken shared a spectacular photo of the comet on social media late Thursday, showing central Asia in the background and the space station in the foreground.
NASA's Bob Behnken shared a spectacular photo of the comet on social media late Thursday, showing central Asia in the background and the space station in the foreground.(Bob Behnken/NASA/Twitter)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A newly discovered comet is streaking past Earth, providing a stunning nighttime show after buzzing the sun and expanding its tail.

Comet Neowise — the brightest comet visible from the Northern Hemisphere in a quarter-century — swept within Mercury’s orbit a week ago. Its close proximity to the sun caused dust and gas to burn off its surface and create an even bigger debris tail. Now the comet is headed our way, with closest approach in two weeks.

NASA's Neowise infrared space telescope discovered the comet in March.

Scientists involved in the mission said the comet is about 3 miles (5 kilometers) across. Its nucleus is covered with sooty material dating back to the origin of our solar system 4.6 billion years ago.

The comet will be visible across the Northern Hemisphere until mid-August, when it heads back toward the outer solar system. While it's visible with the naked eye in dark skies with little or no light pollution, binoculars are needed to see the long tail, according to NASA.

It will be about 7,000 years before the comet returns, “so I wouldn’t suggest waiting for the next pass,” said the telescope’s deputy principal investigator Joe Masiero of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

He said it is the brightest comet since the mid-1990s for stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere.

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station have already caught a glimpse.

NASA's Bob Behnken shared a spectacular photo of the comet on social media late Thursday, showing central Asia in the background and the space station in the foreground.

"Stars, cities, spaceships, and a comet!" he tweeted from orbit.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas Court of Appeals to hear class action suit among others

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas Court of Appeals will hear a class action suit among others on its July 16 and 21 docket.

National Politics

Alabama Senate leader says he wants to see ‘more people’ get COVID-19

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said he didn’t support shutting down the state the first time, and he doesn’t think the state or country will be shut down again.

National Politics

Alabama Senate leader says he wants to see ‘more people’ get COVID-19

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said Thursday he wants to see more people get COVID-19 so they can "start reaching an immunity."

Forecast

Damaging winds, heavy rain possible with storms tonight

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Severe storms possible from midnight to 8 AM Saturday

News

New Kansas Medicaid Director named

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
KDHE names Sarah Fertig as the new Medicaid Director for the state of Kansas.

Latest News

News

Skyline Park holds Open Gate days

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Parks For All Foundation, Azura Credit Union and Shawnee County Parks + Recreation hold an open gate day at Skyline Park.

National

Ex-Trump fixer Michael Cohen sent back to federal prison

Updated: 39 minutes ago
President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, was transferred to the same federal lockup in Otisville where he was serving time for tax evasion, lying to Congress and campaign finance crimes before the coronavirus pandemic prompted his early release, his attorney said Friday.

National

Tropical Storm Fay shutters beaches as it heads north

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Tropical Storm Fay has slightly picked up speed and strength as it moves closer to land, and forecasters decreased projections for rain totals and flooding.

News

K-State professors call for cancellation of SEVP student ban

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
In an op-ed from Kansas State University, multiple distinguished professors call for the cancellation of the SEVP student ban.

National

Cases in many states skyrocket since reopening

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Cases in Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Texas skyrocket since reopening.

News

Free yard waste disposal for Shawnee Co. residents being held July 11

Updated: 1 hour ago
Forestry Products Recycling Center in Topeka will be offering free yard waste disposal on Saturday, July 11, as part of the Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup program.