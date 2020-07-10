Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Kansas City Girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.(KCK Police)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.

3-year-old Olivia Jansen is 3 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds, has brown hair and blue-green eyes.

She was dressed in pajamas -- pink top and purple or teal bottom and her hair was in a pony tail.

Officials say Olivia’s father discovered she was missing after he woke up around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning. The back door of the residence, located at 4444 Gibbs Road, Kansas City, KS was left standing open.

Investigators believe she was taken from the home.

Call 911 immediately if you see Olivia. If you have other information, please call the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department at 913-596-3000.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Topeka women arrested in relation to burglary

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Police Officers arrested two women in relation to a burglary on Thursday, July 9.

News

Gov. Kelly makes appointments to state boards and commissions

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has made appointments to her administration.

News

National Kitten Day brings awareness to homeless cats

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
July 10 is National Kitten Day.

News

Wichita dad walking to Milwaukee on behalf of his son

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Michael Swapsy Sr., of Wichita, is walking to Milwaukee on behalf of his 9-year-old son, who he said was mistreated during a disciplinary incident in February at a Goddard elementary school.

Latest News

News

Kansas Foot Care Associates, P.A., join Cotton O’Neil Family

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health welcomes Kansas Foot Care Associates, P.A., to the Cotton O’Neil Network as Cotton O’Neil Foot and Ankle Clinic.

News

Daulath Singh, M.D., joins Stormont Vail Health

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health welcomes Hematologist and Oncologist Daulath Singh, M.D.

News

$1.6 million in grants goes to Kansans’ access to justice

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas judicial branch awarded $1.6 million in grants goes to help ensure Kansans’ access to justice.

News

Shawnee Co. voter registration deadline approaches fast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County voter registration deadline is Tuesday, July 14.

News

Kansans Drinking More

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dr. Mark Calarco worked on a study about increased drinking during the pandemic. After surveying 3,000 Americans, they found 1 in 4 Kansan said they have.

News

K-State utilizes furloughs to address budget shortfalls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas State University is implementing administrative furloughs in order to address budget shortfalls for the current fiscal year.