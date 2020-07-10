Advertisement

8th St. project in Topeka creates road closures

((MGN Image))
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka 8th St. construction project keeps Western Ave. closed.

The City of Topeka says the 8th St. construction project is almost done, however, the area around Western Ave. is still closed.

The City says Western is still closed due to work on a storm sewer.

The City also says the area may want to be avoided the week of July 20 due to milling and overlaying of the section from Tyler to College.

According to City officials, pavement markings will happen on July 28 ad finish on July 31 marking the end of the construction project.

