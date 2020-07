TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 26th St. in Topeka will remain closed for 2 - 3 weeks.

The City of Topeka says a water main break closed parts of 26th St. on Thursday, July 9.

The City says as of July 10, all lanes on Gage are open, however, 26th will remain closed for another 2 - 3 weeks as the pavement is repaired.

