1st Judicial District Nominating Commission interviews nominees for district judge

(WBAY)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 1st Judicial District Nominating Commission will interview nominees for a district judge position.

The 1st Judicial District Nominating Commission says it will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, to interview six nominees to fill a district judge position in Leavenworth County which was created by July 17 retirement of Judge Michael Gibbens.

Interviews are open to the public.

The Nominating Commission says it will also convene at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, in Courtroom 2 of the Leavenworth County Justice Center, to discuss the interview process which is also open to the public.

The Commission says the nominees are as follows:

  • Pamela Campbell Burton, Leavenworth, private practice lawyer;
  • Michael G. Jones, Lansing, private practice lawyer;
  • Keyta D. Kelly, Tonganoxie, private practice lawyer;
  • John R. Kurth, Atchison, private practice lawyer and municipal judge for the city of Elwood;
  • Joan M. Lowdon, Bonner Springs, deputy county attorney, Leavenworth County; and
  • Natalie M. Teemer Washington, Leavenworth, private practice lawyer.

According to the Commission, it will select three to five nominees whose names will then be sent to Governor Laura Kelly to fill the position according to statutory qualifications and residency requirements. If there are not three nominees who live in the judicial district deemed qualified by the commission, it may consider nominees residing in other districts. The governor then has 60 days to decide whom to appoint after receiving the nominee names.

According to Kansas law, nominees must be at least 30 years old, a lawyer admitted to practice in the state and engaged in the practice of law for at least 5 years, a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office and after serving 1 year in office the new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position and if retained will serve a 4-year term.

The 1st Judicial Nominating Commission says members are Supreme Court Justice Eric Rosen as the nonvoting chair, Juliana Clem of Atchison, Rosemary Niles of Atchison, Todd Thompson of Basehor, G. Ronald Bates Jr. of Leavenworth, Mark Preisinger of Leavenworth, Kevin Reardon of Leavenworth, Lois Meadows of Tonganoxie and Geoffrey Sonntag of Tonganoxie.

