Woman taken to hospital after Thursday morning crash in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was taken to a local hospital Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash in downtown Topeka, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 7:30 a.m. at 8th and S. Kansas Avenue.

Capitol Police officials on the scene told 13 NEWS that a maroon Honda CRV and a black Chevrolet Traverse collided in the intersection.

The driver of the Honda was transported to a Topeka hospital by American Medical Response ambulance with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The woman who was driving the Chevrolet wasn’t immediately transported to the hospital by ambulance, but was receiving medical attention while she was seated on a bench near the crash scene on the northwest corner of the intersection.

The Honda sustained heavy front-end damage and came to rest on the south side of the intersection facing southwest.

The Chevrolet went up and over the curb on the northwest corner of the intersection. It came to rest facing northwest.

Capitol Police said each vehicle only was occupied by the driver.

