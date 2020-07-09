Advertisement

Why are face masks important? Just ask Bill Nye

By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – It’s maybe no surprise that Bill Nye is keeping health and social distancing entertaining during the pandemic.

The “Science Guy” is out with a couple of face mask videos on TikTok that have captured the attention of millions.

In one, he asks the question: Why do doctors and scientists want you to wear a face mask when you’re out in public?

"Face masks like this one prevent particles from my respiratory system from getting into the air and then into your respiratory system," Nye says answering his own question.

He then goes on to show how different things block airflow, including a scarf and a homemade face mask.

Nye then ups his game in a second video, switching to an N95 respirator, where he shows it blocks even more air. These face masks are used in the medical community.

“Everybody, this is literally a matter of life and death,” Nye says in his plea. “So, when you’re out in public, please wear a mask.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas Children’s Discovery Center reopens for outdoor play

Updated: 11 minutes ago
The Kansas Children's Discovery Center welcomed back visitors on Thursday, July 9.

National

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in federal prison

Updated: 12 minutes ago
President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, has been returned to federal prison.

National

Official: Feds feared Epstein confidant might kill herself

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
The steps to ensure Maxwell's safety while she's locked up at a federal jail in New York City extend far beyond the measures federal officials took when they first arrested her in New Hampshire last week.

News

28th Judicial District interviews nominees for magistrate judge

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission to interview nominees for a magistrate judge position.

News

Kansas Court of Appeals to hear case of Dr. asking for license reinstatement from KSBHA among others

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas Court of Appeals to hear a case where a doctor is asking for the reinstatement of his license from the Kansas Board of Healing Arts among others on Wednesday, July 15.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden pledges New Deal-like economic agenda to counter Trump

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By BILL BARROW
Launching an economic pitch expected to anchor his fall presidential campaign, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is proposing sweeping new uses of the federal government’s regulatory and spending power to bolster U.S. manufacturing and technology firms.

National

Big Ten to limit football, fall sports to conference games

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By JOHN ZENOR AP Sports Writer
Besides football, the sports affected include men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

News

HOST Relief Program raises over $1 million for relief funding, announces donation to first responders

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The HOST Relief Program has raised over $1 million in relief funding to Shawnee County business and has announced a donation to benefit first responders.

News

Gas station TVs in Kansas now feature missing children

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Gas station monitors in Kansas will feature missing children posters throughout the month of July.

News

24 recipients approved for KDOT’s Cost Share Program

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly says 24 projects have been chosen to participate in KDOT’s Cost Share Program.