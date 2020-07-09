Wednesday’s Child: Ryan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Wednesday’s Child this week is Ryan.

The 14-year-old has a lot of different hobbies. Ryan is active in the Boy Scouts, plays the violin, builds with LEGOs, and likes to ride his bike. He is not into sports, but does like to read, play on the computer, and watch Star Wars and the show Stranger Things.

Ryan’s favorite subject in school is science because he says likes the hands-on learning. In fact, he hopes to have a hands-on career someday, maybe as a chef. He’d like to learn to cook.

Until then, the best recipe for Ryan is adoption. He wants a family who will help him maintain a connection with his older sister. Ryan also hopes they’re active, patient, loving and have a sense of humor.

His caseworker agrees. She says ryan is fun, and he likes to laugh and jam to music. He has a strong desire to learn, and asks a lot of questions – perhaps that explains his interest in journalism.

He also loves cats, and is known as the “cat whisperer” since even the most finicky feline seems to love Ryan!

To learn about Ryan or other kids in need of a forever family, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430, or go to www.adoptkskids.org.

