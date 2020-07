TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break has caused a closure along 26th St. in Topeka.

The City of Topeka says a water main has broken causing the closure of 26th St. from Gage to Seabrook.

The City says Gage Blvd. will remain open but one of the southbound lanes is closed.

