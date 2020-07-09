United Way campaign raises over $2.4 million

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Way of Greater Topeka raised $2,438,628.24 in its 2019-2020 annual campaign.

They announced the result Thursday in a virtual “Celebrate United” event.

13 NEWS’ Melissa Brunner emcee’d the event.

The United Way highlighted how the donations make a difference and recognized efforts of several individuals and companies, including Key Staffing and Premier Employment Solutions, Security Benefit, Capitol Federal and Goodyear.

The People’s Choice Awards went to Fidelity State Bank and Trust and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas.

Jessica Lehnherr, CEO of United Way of Greater Topeka said, “Our partners have the resources and energy to rise to challenge after challenge. You were there for them with donations for our COVID relief fund, you were there for them with your workplace campaigns and we know you will be there for them again in the fall because your heart is showing.”

The money raised goes to improve education, financial stability and health.

