Topeka Civic Theater is back on stage with new safety measures

By Isaac French
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -

This weekend, Topeka Civic Theater will host its first performance since the Covid-19 pandemic began and they are introducing safety measures to keep the actors and audience safe.

“First thing we do is every child, every adult, every actor, every single person involved in the show when they arrive will have their temperature checked and then they will be given hand sanitizer. We will be separating everybody, we have six different locations where dressing rooms are set up so we keep a nice strong social distance. Actors, workers, volunteers will all be wearing face coverings until they get into costume.”

Once the actors get into costume they trade their face masks for a face shield, an option actor Dylan Hart says allows for a better performance.

“We were doing masks but then it became very hard to breathe when dancing, especially for myself when dancing and singing at the same time, not terribly easy. Then Shannon our director said, I want to see everybody’s face but we wanted to keep everybody safe, so we started using the face shields.”

“The facial shields allow us to emote, you can see our faces and we can react stronger with each other and that has been a great blessing.” said artistic director, Shannon Reilly.

Matilda the Musical will be one of the last shows at Topeka Civic Theater this year. Last week, the theater announced they cancel all productions starting September first due to financial constraints, but the cast says they’re happy to take this final bow.

“This theater is the lifeblood of Topeka and for so many of us, it’s what keeps us strong so we’re goanna go out with a bang”

“We need this, we as performers, as technicians, we need this. We’ve tried our hardest to get this show up because you know we’re going to have a fairly long break after this too. It feels amazing to be on stage and do whatever we need to do to maintain.”

