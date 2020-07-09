Thursday forecast: AM storms, dry by this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Storms this morning will move out by midday leading to dry conditions this afternoon. Flooding will be the main hazard. Small chances of storms exist tonight and again late Friday night into Saturday morning however it will not be as widespread as what occurred Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

We’ll also get a break from the extreme heat with highs closer to the low 90s vs mid 90s through the weekend. It’ll still be humid so we could still have heat indices close to 100°.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: The rain will continue to diminish from northwest to southeast through the morning. By this afternoon it’ll be dry with decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90°. Winds S/NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: There does remain uncertainty on the storm chance. Right now the highest chance will be south of I-70 and may even stay south of the WIBW viewing area. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Winds E around 5 mph.

Late Friday night into Saturday will bring a chance for showers/storms. Uncertainty on how widespread the rain will be and while it’s not expected to last into Saturday afternoon, the amount of cloud cover could impact highs. Highs could range anywhere from the upper 80s to mid 90s depending how much sun there is.

Once we get past the rain chance Saturday we’re dry Sunday-Tuesday before a chance of storms return Wednesday. Highs are expected to really heat up with mid to even upper 90s especially Tuesday which may end up being the hottest day of the week where actual air temperatures may hit the triple digits especially out toward central Kansas.

Taking Action:

Flooding is the biggest concern from this morning’s rain. Turn Around Don’t Drown. Rain chances after this morning will be isolated to at best scattered meaning some spots will be completely dry. Any storms do have the potential to produce a hail/wind threat that may be severe and of course we’ll monitor the flooding threat. If you have outdoor plans Saturday even in the morning, don’t cancel them yet but stay weather aware.

Hail/wind threat with any storms Thursday into Thursday night (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind threat for Friday into Friday night (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind threat with any storms on Saturday (mainly in the morning) (SPC/WIBW)

Explanation of the 5 risks, and general thunderstorms. From the Storm Prediction Center. (WIBW)

