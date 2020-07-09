Advertisement

Tennessee teen killed Wednesday in Montgomery County crash

A 15-year-old boy from Tennessee was killed and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Montgomery County, authorities said.
A 15-year-old boy from Tennessee was killed and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Montgomery County, authorities said.(WSAZ)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHERRYVALE, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenage boy from Tennessee was killed and three other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Montgomery County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the junction of US-169 and US-400 highways. The location was about 5 miles north of Cherryvale.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Lincoln MKH failed to yield to a northbound 2013 Ford E350 van in the intersection. The Ford then struck the Lincoln in the front right door.

A passenger in the Lincoln, Devin Thurman, 15, of Rockwood, Tenn., was transported to Labette Hospital in Parsons, where he was pronounced dead. The patrol said Thurmin was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Lincoln, Bradley A. Posey, 21, of Rockwood, Tenn., was transported to Labette Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Posey was wearing a seat belt.

Another passenger in the Lincoln, Jasmine R. Thurmin, 13, of Rockwood, Tenn., was transported to Labette Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said she was wearing a seat belt.

A fourth occupant of the Lincoln, Laily A Thurmin, 5, of Rockwood, Tenn., was transported to Labette Hospital with minor injuries. The patrol said she was in a safety restraint.

The driver of the Ford, Jim Lavine, 46, of Diboll, Texas, sustained minor injuries. The patrol’s crash log didn’t indicate whether Lavine, who was wearing a seat belt, required hospital treatment.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Emporia school district approves purchase of walk-through temperature scanners

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Emporia Unified School District 253 announced plans on Wednesday night to purchase walk-through temperature scanners for schools and buildings in the district, according to KVOE Radio.

Forecast

Thursday forecast: AM storms, dry by this afternoon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Break from the extreme heat through the weekend

News

Wednesday’s Child: Ryan

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Ryan is 14, and loves science.

News

Wednesday's Child: Ryan

Updated: 6 hours ago
Ryan is 14, and loves science.

Latest News

News

Topeka Civic Theater is back on stage with new safety measures

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
Topeka Civic Theater hosts first performance since the pandemic began with safety measures.

News

Topeka City Council member diagnosed with COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
A Topeka City Council member shared his COVID-19 diagnosis Wednesday night.

News

Topeka Civic Theater is back on stage with new safety measures

Updated: 7 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

News

Driver leads authorities on chase through Douglas, Leavenworth counties

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
A driver led authorities on a chase through parts of Douglas and Leavenworth counties before being taken into custody.

Local

Enforcing the Manhattan Mask ordinance

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Enforcing the Manhattan Mask ordinance

Veterans

Community honors WWII vet on his 95th birthday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
A World War II veteran was acknowledged at his home today with a surprise drive-by birthday celebration.