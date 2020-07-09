Tennessee teen killed Wednesday in Montgomery County crash

CHERRYVALE, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenage boy from Tennessee was killed and three other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Montgomery County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the junction of US-169 and US-400 highways. The location was about 5 miles north of Cherryvale.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Lincoln MKH failed to yield to a northbound 2013 Ford E350 van in the intersection. The Ford then struck the Lincoln in the front right door.

A passenger in the Lincoln, Devin Thurman, 15, of Rockwood, Tenn., was transported to Labette Hospital in Parsons, where he was pronounced dead. The patrol said Thurmin was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Lincoln, Bradley A. Posey, 21, of Rockwood, Tenn., was transported to Labette Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Posey was wearing a seat belt.

Another passenger in the Lincoln, Jasmine R. Thurmin, 13, of Rockwood, Tenn., was transported to Labette Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said she was wearing a seat belt.

A fourth occupant of the Lincoln, Laily A Thurmin, 5, of Rockwood, Tenn., was transported to Labette Hospital with minor injuries. The patrol said she was in a safety restraint.

The driver of the Ford, Jim Lavine, 46, of Diboll, Texas, sustained minor injuries. The patrol’s crash log didn’t indicate whether Lavine, who was wearing a seat belt, required hospital treatment.

