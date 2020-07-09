Sunflower State Games to start Friday with limited events

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State Games has canceled 30 of its 40 events this year, including all indoor sports.

Activities where participants can practice social distancing will still go on. This weekend, that's baseball, tennis, orienteering, sporting clays, and golf. Sporting clays continues next weekend July 18 and 19, along with sand volleyball, soccer, the adventure race, and disc golf.

Popular events like the 5K and 10K run, and basketball tournaments are a no-go.

“We’re hopeful that some of the other sports we’ve had to cancel that we’ll just be able to reschedule them in the fall, but we’ll just keep evaluating the situation and just decide as we go what we can do,” Cassie Criger with SSG said.

For all events, anyone not on the field of play must wear a mask, and athletes are asked to bring their own water bottles.

If you had registered for a sport was canceled, you will be refunded if it cannot be rescheduled.

