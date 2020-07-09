Advertisement

Sunflower State Games to start Friday with limited events

Sunflower State Games
Sunflower State Games(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State Games has canceled 30 of its 40 events this year, including all indoor sports.

Activities where participants can practice social distancing will still go on. This weekend, that's baseball, tennis, orienteering, sporting clays, and golf. Sporting clays continues next weekend July 18 and 19, along with sand volleyball, soccer, the adventure race, and disc golf.

Popular events like the 5K and 10K run, and basketball tournaments are a no-go.

“We’re hopeful that some of the other sports we’ve had to cancel that we’ll just be able to reschedule them in the fall, but we’ll just keep evaluating the situation and just decide as we go what we can do,” Cassie Criger with SSG said.

For all events, anyone not on the field of play must wear a mask, and athletes are asked to bring their own water bottles.

If you had registered for a sport was canceled, you will be refunded if it cannot be rescheduled.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Report: Ivy League to cancel fall sports

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
The Ivy League will not play sports this fall, according to a report by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

News

No fans allowed at Kansas Speedway

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
When the races return to Kansas Speedway, no fans will be in the stands.

Sports

Kansas Shrine Bowl to limit crowd size

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:54 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
The 47th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl announced they will be limiting crowd sizes for the upcoming game.

Sports

Chiefs to have reduced-capacity seating

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Kansas City Chiefs say they will have reduced-capacity seating for the upcoming NFL season. The team is still waiting on NFL guidelines for exactly what that percentage decrease will look like, but a statement from the Chiefs outlined a new “flexible” plan.

Latest News

Sports

Two more Royals test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
Royals pitcher Brad Keller and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn have both tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Tuesday.

Sports

Topeka 10-year-old sinks hole-in-one

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
A Topeka 10-year-old has his sights set high after sinking his first-ever hole-in-one.

Sports

MLB releases shortened 2020 schedule; Royals open July 24

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
The MLB has released the schedule for the 2020 season, shortened to 60 games due to the pandemic.

Sports

Chiefs sign Patrick Mahomes to a 10-year deal

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:59 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Kansas City Chiefs have signed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a 10-year contract. No word has been given yet to the financial total he has been signed for.

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Sports

Royals Salvador Perez tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 12:35 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
Star Royals catcher Salvador Perez has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Royals say that Perez is asymptomatic.