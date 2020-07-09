Sunflower State Games opens registration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State Games has now opened registration for the 2020 festivities.

The Sunflower State Games says the 31st Anniversary of Kansas’ Olympic style sports festival will kick-off on Friday, July 10, in Topeka with an abbreviated schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Games says events taking place on Friday, July 10, will be tennis, golf and baseball. Later in the weekend orienteering and sporting clays will take place.

Although Kansas has been in the process of reopening, a recent case spike and the group gathering nature of the sports festival has driven staff to evaluate games on a sport by sport basis on whether it can be safely played or should be canceled.

Staff says due to the nature of some events a number of sports have been rescheduled for the fall.

The Games says those registered for canceled events will be contacted regarding entry fees.

For more information regarding cancellations visit the Sunflower Games website or email admin@sunflowergames.com.

Staff says there will still be a lighting of the Cauldron to kick off Games at 4 p.m. when the first baseball game takes place at Bettis Family Sports Complex.

Events will resume July 17-19 with another five sports. Staff says while registration is now closed for events taking place July 10-12, various sports will accept entries with a $5 late fee.

The Games says the deadline to register for all sports taking place July 17-19 is Friday, July 10, at 6 p.m.

To register visit the Sunflower Games website or to see a complete schedule of events.

The Sunflower Games says in 2019 it hosted 6,825 participants from 315 communities. The Sunflower State Games is a nonprofit organization based in Topeka holding games annually in July and its purpose is to promote physical fitness and an active lifestyle for all Kansans through participation in sports.

