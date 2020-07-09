Advertisement

Sonic dominates Kansas fast food market during COVID-19 pandemic

(KOTA)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study reveals Sonic dominates the Kansas fast food market as consumers look for contactless food options during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A study done by TOP Data shows that Sonic not only dominates the fast-food market in Kansas, but the rest of the United States as well. While many regional favorites still have a loyal following Sonic comes up on top in 14 states compared to Wendy’s’ 9, Taco Bell’s 9, McDonald’s’ 8, Chick-fil-A’s 5, Culver’s’ 2 and Popeyes’ one.

The study shows Sonic comes up as Kansas’ favorite fast food restaurant showing the drive-in trend in Topeka can be seen throughout the state. McDonald’s comes up as number two in Kansas, while Subway is number three, Taco Bell is number four and Wendy’s comes in last.

TOP Data says it analyzed consumer tracking data across the United States as an indicator of which fast-food restaurants were visited most.

For more information on the study or to see where restaurants fall in other states visit TOP Data’s website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fork in the Road

Kansas Health Foundation approves $5.39 million to improve access to food for children

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Health Foundation has approved $5.39 million to go to improving access to food for children.

Local

Goodcents offers free cookie to customers wearing masks

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs is offering free cookies to dine-in customers wearing masks.

News

Kansas organization pleads with Senate for food security relief package

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:15 AM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas Appleseed pleads the Senate to act on food security in Kansas before many go hungry due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fork in the Road

Fork in the Road: Paramour Coffee in Wamego and Manhattan

Updated: Apr. 14, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT
|
By Becky Goff
Paramour Coffee has made a few changes to allow them to continue to stay open and serving customers, at both their Manhattan and Wamego locations, during the stay at home order

Latest News

Fork in the Road

Fork in the Road: Engroff Catering cooks up new plan amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Apr. 7, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT
|
By Melissa Brunner
Many Topekans have eaten food from Engroff Catering - and may not realize it. With the events calendar cleared, Engroff cooked up plans to cater to individuals and families.

Fork in the Road

Fork in the Road: The White Linen

Updated: Mar. 31, 2020 at 11:19 PM CDT
|
By Melissa Brunner
We're switching up Fork in the Road to show you how your favorites are switching things up due to COVID-19 restrictions. First up: The White Linen takes sandwiches to a new level.

Fork in the Road

FORK IN THE ROAD: NOTO Burrito

Updated: Mar. 11, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Over the years, the North Topeka Arts District has blossomed into an area full of unique shops and the only self-described "dive" burrito joint in Topeka.

Fork in the Road

Fork in the Road: There's no place like Home...Kansas

Updated: Mar. 3, 2020 at 6:35 PM CST
|
By Becky Goff
There’s truly no place like Home, especially when you’re looking for a delicious meal. This week’s Fork in the Road takes us home…to Home, Kansas that is.

Fork in the Road

Fork in the Road: A coffee shop is the go to spot to connect in downtown, Topeka

Updated: Feb. 25, 2020 at 5:21 PM CST
|
By Danielle Martin
A local coffee shop serves up more than just a hot beverage.

Fork in the Road

Local restaurant serves up unique cheesecakes and more

Updated: Feb. 11, 2020 at 8:34 PM CST
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
G's Cheesecakes and More, located at 821 Shunga Trail, in Topeka is serving up cheesecakes you cannot find anywhere else.