Sonic dominates Kansas fast food market during COVID-19 pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study reveals Sonic dominates the Kansas fast food market as consumers look for contactless food options during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A study done by TOP Data shows that Sonic not only dominates the fast-food market in Kansas, but the rest of the United States as well. While many regional favorites still have a loyal following Sonic comes up on top in 14 states compared to Wendy’s’ 9, Taco Bell’s 9, McDonald’s’ 8, Chick-fil-A’s 5, Culver’s’ 2 and Popeyes’ one.

The study shows Sonic comes up as Kansas’ favorite fast food restaurant showing the drive-in trend in Topeka can be seen throughout the state. McDonald’s comes up as number two in Kansas, while Subway is number three, Taco Bell is number four and Wendy’s comes in last.

TOP Data says it analyzed consumer tracking data across the United States as an indicator of which fast-food restaurants were visited most.

For more information on the study or to see where restaurants fall in other states visit TOP Data’s website.

