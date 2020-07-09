Riley Co. reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, 4 recoveries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has seven new positive cases of COVID-19 and four new recoveries.

The Riley County Emergency Operations Center says the county has seen seven new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, July 8, and four new recoveries bringing the counties total active cases to 144 positives and 185 recovered. There have been three COVID-19 related deaths in Riley Co.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says it still has one positive patient one ventilator and no persons under investigation.

Konza United Way says it is in need of more donated cloth masks in order to meet the demand of Riley Co. residents. Masks for children and adults are needed and donations will be accepted on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 3 p.m. or by appointment. The organization is asking masks to be dropped off at its office located at 555 Poyntz Ave. Suite 245.

The Emergency Operations Center says the KDHE count currently shows Riley Co. at 301 positive cases, however, the total is 332 positives.

For more information visit the Riley County COVID-19 website.

