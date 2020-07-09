Advertisement

RCPD asks for voluntary compliance with City of Manhattan mask ordinance

Riley County Emergency Operation Center-Superheroes wear masks
Riley County Emergency Operation Center-Superheroes wear masks(Riley County Emergency Operations Center | Riley County Emergency Operations Center)
By Becky Goff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan City Commissioners voted Tuesday evening to require face coverings while in public within the city limits of Manhattan, the ordinance will become enforceable on Thursday, July 9th, 2020.

The full approved ordinance was posted late Wednesday afternoon, detailing what type of face coverings are required as well as defining the term ‘public space’.

Face coverings can be made from a variety of materials, ideally with two or more layers, covering the nose and mouth, and secured to your head.

Public space is defined as any indoor or outdoor space or area open to the public. A public space does not include private residential property or private offices or work spaces where the public does not have access.

“You just never know what’s going to happen, me, wearing it alone, doesn’t help anybody. If we all do it together we can reduce the virus.” City of Manhattan, Kansas, mayor, Usha Reddi says.

Riley County Police Department has jurisdiction over all portions of Manhattan city limits, including the portions in Pottawatomie County, as well as the annexed areas that are not contiguous to the main portion of the city.

“We ask our citizens to comply with the ordinance, and not put our officers in a position of having to write a citation, that’s what we would prefer.” Riley County Police Department, director, Dennis P. Butler says.

Director Butler asks the community to refrain from calling 911 to report an instance of non-compliance with the mask ordinance. He asks you to call the non-emergent line, 785-537-2112. The Riley County Police Department will also be created additional reporting options in the coming days.

You can find a link to the full ordinance on the City of Manhattan website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crews clean up Brown Co. train derailment

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
About 10 cars went off the tracks around 4 p.m. Wednesday near Reserve, Kan., a rural area just south of the Nebraska border.

News

Local Businesses make the “Topeka Promise!”

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Dozens of area businesses have made the “Topeka Promise!”The Greater Topeka Partnership announced the program June 25th. They say 133 businesses already signed up for the certification.

State

State Finance Council approves settlement for lawsuit involving Kansas’ foster care system

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
The State Finance Council voted unanimously in favor of a settlement involving the state’s foster care system in a suit known as McIntyre v. Howard.

News

Blind Tiger owner worries about future with added COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
13 News at Six

Latest News

News

Blind Tiger owner worries about future with added COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Jay Ives, owner of Blind Tiger, said he hopes the new restrictions on bars and restaurants won’t keep people from supporting local businesses.

News

State Finance Council votes in favor of settlement for lawsuit involving Kansas’ foster care system

Updated: 2 hours ago
The State Finance Council voted unanimously in favor of a settlement involving the state’s foster care system in a suit known as McIntyre v. Howard.

Coronavirus

Ascension Via Christi no longer allows surgical patient visitors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is updating visitor regulations amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Kansas.

Fork in the Road

Kansas Health Foundation approves $5.39 million to improve access to food for children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Health Foundation has approved $5.39 million to go to improving access to food for children.

Coronavirus

Gov. Kelly extends Driver’s License, Adult Care Home Licensure Executive Orders

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Kelly signed executive orders extending previous orders affecting driver’s licenses and adult care home licensures.

News

KU collaborates with AG to train law enforcement on elder abuse

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas and attorney general Schmidt are collaborating to train law enforcement on investigating elder abuse.