RCPD asks for voluntary compliance with City of Manhattan mask ordinance

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan City Commissioners voted Tuesday evening to require face coverings while in public within the city limits of Manhattan, the ordinance will become enforceable on Thursday, July 9th, 2020.

The full approved ordinance was posted late Wednesday afternoon, detailing what type of face coverings are required as well as defining the term ‘public space’.

Face coverings can be made from a variety of materials, ideally with two or more layers, covering the nose and mouth, and secured to your head.

Public space is defined as any indoor or outdoor space or area open to the public. A public space does not include private residential property or private offices or work spaces where the public does not have access.

“You just never know what’s going to happen, me, wearing it alone, doesn’t help anybody. If we all do it together we can reduce the virus.” City of Manhattan, Kansas, mayor, Usha Reddi says.

Riley County Police Department has jurisdiction over all portions of Manhattan city limits, including the portions in Pottawatomie County, as well as the annexed areas that are not contiguous to the main portion of the city.

“We ask our citizens to comply with the ordinance, and not put our officers in a position of having to write a citation, that’s what we would prefer.” Riley County Police Department, director, Dennis P. Butler says.

Director Butler asks the community to refrain from calling 911 to report an instance of non-compliance with the mask ordinance. He asks you to call the non-emergent line, 785-537-2112. The Riley County Police Department will also be created additional reporting options in the coming days.

You can find a link to the full ordinance on the City of Manhattan website.

