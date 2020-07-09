Local Businesses make the “Topeka Promise!”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dozens of area businesses have made the “Topeka Promise!”

The Greater Topeka Partnership announced the program June 25th. They say 133 businesses already signed up for the certification.

The initiative allows businesses to display a special window cling, indicating they are following health and safety guidelines to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Those include health screenings for employees and having them wear masks when dealing with customers, enforcing social distancing and making sanitizer available.

