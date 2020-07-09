Advertisement

Kansas Children’s Discovery Center reopens for outdoor play

Outdoor areas are open for a limited number of guests.
Outdoor areas are open for a limited number of guests.
Published: Jul. 9, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Children's Discovery Center welcomed back visitors on Thursday, July 9.

The facility at Gage Park re-opened its outdoor adventure area, a four and a half-acre nature classroom.

To limit capacity visitors must purchase tickets in advance for a 2-hour play session.

The center will hold two sessions a day, closing in between for sanitizing. While the indoor areas remain closed, families were happy to be outdoors!

The discovery center voluntarily closed March 14 and they say they lost almost $2,000 a day with no admissions coming in, and would appreciate donor support.

