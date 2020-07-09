Kansas Children’s Discovery Center reopens for outdoor play
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Children's Discovery Center welcomed back visitors on Thursday, July 9.
The facility at Gage Park re-opened its outdoor adventure area, a four and a half-acre nature classroom.
To limit capacity visitors must purchase tickets in advance for a 2-hour play session.
The center will hold two sessions a day, closing in between for sanitizing. While the indoor areas remain closed, families were happy to be outdoors!
The discovery center voluntarily closed March 14 and they say they lost almost $2,000 a day with no admissions coming in, and would appreciate donor support.
