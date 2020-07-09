Advertisement

Kansans drinking more according to survey

Image from the survey done by DrugAbuse.com. Data shows 1 in 4 Kansans have increased the amount they drink due to the pandemic. (July 9, 2020)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 3,000 Americans completed a survey asking if they are drinking at home more due to the pandemic and the results show 1 in 4 Kansans have.

Dr. Mark Calarco, National Medical Director for Clinical Diagnostics for American Addiction Centers, worked on the study.

He said the increase of drinking at home is the result of stress.

"I don't know how relevant for people who don't have the tendency to over-consume, to over-drink, that's the point. We focus on the 10 to 15% of the US, and the world population, that has the genetic brain disease of addiction."

Dr. Calarco said the study is meant for those who go a little too hard already and the stress of being stuck inside is telling.

“For people who know how to self-regulate, maybe it’s not that relevant. But, for 10 to 15 percent of the population, it’s a pretty big deal,” said Calarco. “That subset of the population is relevant for those people because they’re more likely to fall off the wagon, more likely to have overdoses, more likely to have issues that cause them physical and psychic harm.”

79% of the survey takers also said they expect to socialize with friends inside their homes rather than out at bars or restaurants once the pandemic is over.

Rhode Island and Delaware residents were the highest percentage of increase in the survey at 43%.

