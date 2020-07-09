Gov. Kelly awards community service tax credits to 25 nonprofits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly awarded Community Service Tax Credits to 25 nonprofits assisting with education, health care and housing.

Governor Kelly says CSP is a tool enhancing fundraising efforts, providing a 70% tax credit to qualified donors in rural communities serving less than 15,000 populations and 50% in larger communities. For example, a donor that makes a $100 gift in a rural community could receive a $70 tax credit when filing state taxes, making the net cost to the donor only $30.

The Governor says this year, CSP is distributing $1 million in awards for childcare and early childhood development projects, specifically services to those under 5-years-old.

“These nonprofit organizations provide education, healthcare and housing across Kansas,” said Governor Kelly. “We must do everything we can to support them. Community Service Tax Credits help us build stronger communities and a stronger state.”

Kelly says awarded nonprofits were chosen through a competitive, score-based selection process and that the Department of Commerce is fully disbursing all CSP funds. Due to the number of funds allocated, Kelly says 25 of 53 requested projects are being awarded.

“These Community Service Tax Credit awards will be a major factor in the success of these important community projects,” said Secretary of Commerce David Toland. “There were so many high-caliber projects applying for these awards, and, unfortunately, the demand for credits exceeds the resources we have. However, we are grateful to have been able to support these many worthy projects.”

Governor Kelly says the awarded organizations are as follows:

Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation (Manhattan) – Installation and operation of KID-SCAPE; a hands-on, interactive youth education exhibit designed to engage children in the people, the pride and the place that is the Kansas Flint Hills.

Legacy, A Regional Community Foundation (Belle Plaine) – Making Belle Plaine a Quiet Zone to ensure that the daily interruptions every 5 to 10 minutes do not hinder outdoor events. The K-55 railroad crossing will include a non-traversable median (with channelization devices) and new safety features such as; longer railroad arms and new signage to alert patrons.

Valley Hope Association (Norton) – Launching a Digital Initiative in Kansas. The new TeleCare program has several elements, including Intensive Outpatient, Individual Therapy, Assessments, Family Programming and Continuing Care.

Hunter Health Clinic (Wichita) – Construction of a Community Wellness Center that creates a space where Hunter Health and community partners can collaborate to provide access to services, programs and education to help improve factors that impact health; also, a drop-in childcare center to address one of the greatest barriers faced by patients when accessing care.

Wichita Family Crisis Center (Wichita) – Renovating each of the eight shelter rooms that house between four to 10 victims at a time; renovating bathrooms and kitchens; also, updating the security system to ensure the safety of patrons.

Highland Community College Foundation (Highland) – Building a new state-of-the-art diesel technology facility at our Atchison Technical Center, which will expand the program.

Historic Jayhawk Theatre, Inc. (Topeka) – Capital Campaign: Restoration of the Jayhawk Theatre.

Junior Achievement of Greater Kansas City (Kansas City) – Renovating a new space that will house the Learning Lab, which will serve as an experiential incubator for students across the region. Students will gain access to a robust set of curriculum and on-site experiences focused on practical application in financial literacy, career readiness and entrepreneurship.

Garden City Community College Endowment Association (Garden City) – Acquiring three mobile Anatomage Tables that will be shared by school systems throughout western Kansas. This innovative teaching tool is the most technologically advanced anatomy visualization system for preparing students for medical occupations.

Exploration Place, Inc. (Wichita) – The purchase and installation of a new exhibit allowing children and their families to explore the human body in ways that create excitement and wonder. Health education and disease prevention are at the forefront of this exhibit but delivered in a disguise of three-dimensional body parts, nostalgic, carnival-like games and STEAM activities.

GoodLife Innovations, Inc. (Olathe) – Expand/establish the Neighborhood Network for Seniors. Improve Telemedicine technology within ILink.

Youth Horizons Inc (Wichita) – New multi-residential housing for at-risk girls and young women.

The Kansas African American Museum (TKAAM) (Wichita) – Building an environmentally controlled vault that is designed to preserve the historical items in its collection, and any new donations they may receive.

Buhler Sunshine Home, Inc (Buhler) – The construction of a 13-unit Memory Care Center designated specifically for individuals affected by Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias.

St. Luke Hospital Foundation (Marion) – Purchase of 3-D mammography technology.

Wichita County Economic Development (Leoti) – The construction of a 3,565 square-foot building that will house four classrooms; providing care and early learning for 35 children, ages 5 and under.

Pratt Community College Foundation (Pratt) – Construction of a multipurpose track-and-field facility for community health, school district and college competition and youth activities.

Mercy Hospital Inc. (Moundridge) – Entrance improvements to the hospital to ensure all patrons can access the main entrance.

High Plains Music Fest, Inc. (Hugoton) – Projects for re-opening the former Showplace Theater as the High Plains Theatre. Renovations to the front entrance, cinema area, restrooms and concession area.

The Atchison Child Care Association (Atchison) – Exterior and interior repairs and updates.

Central Kansas Community Foundation (Newton) – Building new study rooms for youth and adults to utilize; a large community room that can be divided into two spaces for a community meeting and gathering spaces; and a Maker Room. The Maker Room will provide technologies and additional tools to increase skills that patrons otherwise may not be able to access.

Russell Child Development Center, Inc. (Garden City) – To help in fully developing both physical and virtual service delivery capabilities across RCDC’s 19 counties, the project will facilitate a wide range of Pediatric Telehealth/Education connections for young families and caregivers/providers.

Humboldt Daycare and Preschool, Inc (Humboldt) – Expanding 4,000 square-foot area to include an indoor activity area, two more classrooms, two more restrooms and a new kitchen.

Community Living Opportunities, Inc. (CLO) (Lenexa) – Fully renovate a house to include: two inclusionary classrooms, multipurpose space, fully accessible bathroom; office space; kitchenette; and iLink Technologies throughout to connect KU BCBAs to help support working families that have a child with I/DD or ASD.

Finney County Childcare & Early Learning Network (Garden City) – The purchase and renovation of an existing nursing faculty that will be transformed into a daycare.

