Gas station TVs in Kansas now feature missing children

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas station monitors in Kansas will feature missing children posters throughout the month of July.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says it is working with a San Francisco based advertising agency MUH-TAY-ZIK / HOF-FER and the gas station video giant GSTV, to feature missing children on gas station video screens in markets throughout the nation in the month of July.

NCMEC says the effort is a part of the “Runaway Train” music video campaign that was launched in 2019, remaking the 1993 hit and featuring missing children based on viewers’ locations.

NCMEC says it is reminding and empowering the public to keep an eye open this summer for missing children in their area.

“We know that all it takes is one person to pay attention, and do the right thing and bring a missing child home,” says the NCMEC.

The agency says this is an important opportunity for families to generate new attention for their missing loved ones and garner new leads in their case.

NCEMC says the program is running in Kansas, Alabama, Arizona, Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas.

The agency is asking anyone with information about missing or exploited children to contact them at 1-800-THE-LOST or on social media @missingkids.

