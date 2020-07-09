Friday forecast: Hot afternoon, storms possible at night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The summertime heat and humidity will continue as we head into Friday with scattered storms likely to develop late Friday night.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and storms in the Flint Hills and areas to the west. Low temperatures in the upper 60s. Winds light and variable.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs near 90. Afternoon heat index from 95 to 100 degrees. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and storms developing late. A few storms may produce small hail and gusty winds after 3 am. Lows near 70. Winds SE/S 5-15 mph.

Scattered storms could continue Saturday morning before chances begin to diminish later in the afternoon. The rest of the weekend will remain dry with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

