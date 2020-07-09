Advertisement

Friday forecast: Hot afternoon, storms possible at night

Afternoon heat index from 95 to 100 degrees
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The summertime heat and humidity will continue as we head into Friday with scattered storms likely to develop late Friday night.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and storms in the Flint Hills and areas to the west. Low temperatures in the upper 60s. Winds light and variable.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs near 90. Afternoon heat index from 95 to 100 degrees. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and storms developing late. A few storms may produce small hail and gusty winds after 3 am. Lows near 70. Winds SE/S 5-15 mph.

Scattered storms could continue Saturday morning before chances begin to diminish later in the afternoon. The rest of the weekend will remain dry with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

WIBW Forecast

Updated: moments ago

Forecast

Thursday forecast: Mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, slight chance of storms tonight

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Break from the extreme heat through the weekend

Forecast

Wednesday forecast: Heat index values in the triple digits for many

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 12:05 PM CDT
|
By Doug Meyers
Strong to severe storms possible tonight: Flooding/strong winds the highest threats

Forecast

Hot again Wednesday, then storms late Wednesday night

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Storm chances arrive after sunset Wednesday night

Latest News

Forecast

Storm chance Wednesday night and Thursday

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT
|
Eye on Northeast Kansas

Forecast

Tuesday forecast: Heat remains strong

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT
|
By Doug Meyers
Storms return Wednesday night

Forecast

Isolated Rain Possible This Evening

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT
Eye on Northeast Kansas

Forecast

Isolated Rain Showers Until Sunset

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
A few rain showers could make for soggy spots in northeast Kansas this evening.

Forecast

Isolated storms this evening

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT

Forecast

Monday forecast: Seasonal with pop up showers/storms this afternoon

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT
|
By Doug Meyers
Heating up through mid-week, storm chances to end the week