Evergy reporting more than 4,200 customers without power

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 4,200 Evergy customers are without power early Thursday after thunderstorms packing strong winds knocked out electricity in a wide area of eastern Kansas.

Evergy reported at 6:25 a.m. that 4,228 customers were without power.

The outages ranged from the Wichita area to the Topeka and Atchison communities.

Outages also were reported in Lawrence and Manhattan.

