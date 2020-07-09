Evergy reporting more than 4,200 customers without power

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 4,200 Evergy customers are without power early Thursday after thunderstorms packing strong winds knocked out electricity in a wide area of eastern Kansas.

Evergy reported at 6:25 a.m. that 4,228 customers were without power.

The outages ranged from the Wichita area to the Topeka and Atchison communities.

Outages also were reported in Lawrence and Manhattan.

