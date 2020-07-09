Emporia school district approves purchase of walk-through temperature scanners

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - While decisions regarding the upcoming 2020-21 academic year are still up in the air because of the coronavirus, Emporia Unified School District 253 is taking steps to ensure the safety of students and staff members when they do return to school

At its Wednesday night meeting, the USD 253 Board of Education unanimously approved the purchase of walk-through temperature scanners at a cost of just over $85,000, according to KVOE Radio.

The scanners will be placed throughout district buildings as part of efforts to the ongoing efforts to reduce risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

KVOE said the district plans to submit a request for $64,000 in reimbursement from FEMA, which if approved would bring the district’s actual cost to $21,380.

The Emporia school district is considering several options for the 2020-21 school year, including a return to in-person classes; continuing virtual learning; or adopting a hybrid of the two options.

KVOE says the plan is to distribute eight scanners to Emporia High School, four to Emporia Middle School, two each to the district’s seven elementary school buildings; and one each to the Flint Hills Learning Center, the district’s transportation office and the Mary Herbert Education Center.

The district also is anticipating the release of new guidance on Thursday from the Kansas State Department of Education.

