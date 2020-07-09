Advertisement

Emporia school district approves purchase of walk-through temperature scanners

Emporia Unified School District 253 announced plans Wednesday night to purchase walk-through temperature scanners for its schools and buildings.
Emporia Unified School District 253 announced plans Wednesday night to purchase walk-through temperature scanners for its schools and buildings.(KOLO)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - While decisions regarding the upcoming 2020-21 academic year are still up in the air because of the coronavirus, Emporia Unified School District 253 is taking steps to ensure the safety of students and staff members when they do return to school

At its Wednesday night meeting, the USD 253 Board of Education unanimously approved the purchase of walk-through temperature scanners at a cost of just over $85,000, according to KVOE Radio.

The scanners will be placed throughout district buildings as part of efforts to the ongoing efforts to reduce risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

KVOE said the district plans to submit a request for $64,000 in reimbursement from FEMA, which if approved would bring the district’s actual cost to $21,380.

The Emporia school district is considering several options for the 2020-21 school year, including a return to in-person classes; continuing virtual learning; or adopting a hybrid of the two options.

KVOE says the plan is to distribute eight scanners to Emporia High School, four to Emporia Middle School, two each to the district’s seven elementary school buildings; and one each to the Flint Hills Learning Center, the district’s transportation office and the Mary Herbert Education Center.

The district also is anticipating the release of new guidance on Thursday from the Kansas State Department of Education.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tennessee teen killed Wednesday in Montgomery County crash

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A 15-year-old boy from Tennessee was killed and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Montgomery County, authorities said.

Forecast

Thursday forecast: AM storms, dry by this afternoon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Break from the extreme heat through the weekend

News

Wednesday’s Child: Ryan

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Ryan is 14, and loves science.

News

Wednesday's Child: Ryan

Updated: 6 hours ago
Ryan is 14, and loves science.

Latest News

News

Topeka Civic Theater is back on stage with new safety measures

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
Topeka Civic Theater hosts first performance since the pandemic began with safety measures.

News

Topeka City Council member diagnosed with COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
A Topeka City Council member shared his COVID-19 diagnosis Wednesday night.

News

Topeka Civic Theater is back on stage with new safety measures

Updated: 7 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

News

Driver leads authorities on chase through Douglas, Leavenworth counties

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
A driver led authorities on a chase through parts of Douglas and Leavenworth counties before being taken into custody.

Local

Enforcing the Manhattan Mask ordinance

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Enforcing the Manhattan Mask ordinance

Veterans

Community honors WWII vet on his 95th birthday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
A World War II veteran was acknowledged at his home today with a surprise drive-by birthday celebration.