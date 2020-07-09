Driver leads authorities on chase through Douglas, Leavenworth counties

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver led authorities on a chase through parts of Douglas and Leavenworth counties before being taken into custody.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies recognized a man with an active warrant driving an SUV on K-10 just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. They say he stopped near the Haskell Ave. exit, where a woman and four children got out, but the driver stayed in the SUV and took off.

Authorities say the driver sped through the county, and into a cornfield along the Kansas River near Eudora, where deputies lost sight of him. They say a Eudora Police officer spotted the SUV leaving the cornfield onto a county road, and picked up the pursuit along gravel roads into Leavenworth County, then back into Douglas County toward North Lawrence.

The Sheriff’s Office says Lawrence Police briefly initiated a third chase, but immediately called it off as the SUV began speeding into oncoming traffic on 6th St. LPD did deploy stop sticks as the vehicle drove back into North Lawrence, which took one of the tires down to its rim, forcing the SUV to stop in the 700 block of N. Hickory St.

Authorities say the driver got out and ran, but a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper caught him two blocks away, at Lyon St. The driver’s name was not released Wednesday night.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who was affected by the fleeing vehicle to make a report by calling their non-emergency line, 785-843-0250.

