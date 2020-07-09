Advertisement

Docking State Office Building given the all-clear after fire alarm faults

(WCAX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department has given the Docking State Office Building the all-clear allowing employees to reenter after a false fire alarm.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says around 3:50 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, a fire alarm was activated in the building on the second floor due to a mechanical issue, there was no fire in the building.

KHP says the Docking State Office Building was evacuated until the Kansas Department of Facilities Management and the Topeka Fire Department could verify there was no actual fire.

According to KHP, the all-clear was given to employees around 4:15 p.m. when the alarm panel was reset and the building was once again able to be occupied.

