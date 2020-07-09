Advertisement

Crews clean up Brown Co. train derailment

About 10 cars went off the tracks July 8, 2020, near the town of Reserve in Brown Co., Kan.
About 10 cars went off the tracks July 8, 2020, near the town of Reserve in Brown Co., Kan.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are cleaning up a train derailment north of Hiawatha in Brown Co.

Sheriff John Merchant says it happened just after 3 p.m. Wednesday near Reserve, a rural area just south of the Nebraska border. Merchant says no one was hurt, and very little spilled from the cars.

Union Pacific spokesperson Raquel Espinoza said the train was carrying a load of mixed fruit. She said crews are assessing how much of the cargo might be lost. She said other than one minor valve leak, no hazardous materials spilled.

Crews are at the scene to investigate what led to the derailment. Espinoza said they would look at several factors, including findings from regular inspections and whether the heat might have caused any movement of the rails.

Espinoza said UP had dispatched equipment to begin the cleanup process. It was not known how long it would take to reopen the tracks.

