Advertisement

Country band Lady A files suit against singer with same name

Lady Antebellum performs at 2019 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)
Lady Antebellum performs at 2019 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP) (GIM)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country group Lady A, which dropped the word “Antebellum,” from their name because of the word’s ties to slavery, has filed a lawsuit against a Black singer who has performed as Lady A for years.

The Grammy-winning vocal group filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in federal court after negotiations with Anita White broke down in recent weeks. According to the lawsuit, the band is seeking a ruling that their use of the trademark “Lady A” does not infringe on White’s alleged trademark rights of the same name. The band is not seeking monetary damages.

The group made up Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood announced the name change last month, saying they were regretful for not taking into consideration the word antebellum's associations with slavery.

But White, who has been releasing blues and soul music for years as Lady A, complained publicly that the band never reached out to her before changing their name. Negotiations over the name failed to reach an agreement. A manager for White did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the lawsuit, the band applied for trademarks for the name “Lady A” for entertainment services and for use on clothing back in 2010 and no oppositions were filed by any person or entity.

“When we learned that Ms. White had also been performing under the name Lady A, we had heartfelt discussions with her about how we can all come together and make something special and beautiful out of this moment,” said the group in a statement. “We never even entertained the idea that she shouldn’t also be able to use the name Lady A, and never will — today’s action doesn’t change that.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Hospitals are hitting capactity in parts of America battling surges in coronavirus cases

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
Hospitals are hitting capactity in parts of America battling surges in coronavirus cases.

News

Crews clean up Brown Co. train derailment

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
About 10 cars went off the tracks around 4 p.m. Wednesday near Reserve, Kan., a rural area just south of the Nebraska border.

National

Biden-Sanders task forces unveil joint goals for party unity

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and BILL BARROW
Political task forces Joe Biden formed with onetime rival Bernie Sanders to solidify support among the Democratic Party’s progressive wing are recommending that the former vice president embrace proposals to combat climate change and institutional racism.

Local

RCPD asks for voluntary compliance with City of Manhattan mask ordinance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Manhattan City Commissioners voted Tuesday evening to require face coverings while in public within the city limits of Manhattan, the ordinance will become enforceable on Thursday, July 9th, 2020. The full approved ordinance was posted late Wednesday afternoon, detailing what type of face coverings are required as well as defining the term ‘public space’.

Latest News

News

Local Businesses make the “Topeka Promise!”

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Dozens of area businesses have made the “Topeka Promise!”The Greater Topeka Partnership announced the program June 25th. They say 133 businesses already signed up for the certification.

State

State Finance Council approves settlement for lawsuit involving Kansas’ foster care system

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
The State Finance Council voted unanimously in favor of a settlement involving the state’s foster care system in a suit known as McIntyre v. Howard.

News

Blind Tiger owner worries about future with added COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
13 News at Six

Coronavirus

Trump to America’s schools: Reopen or may lose federal funds

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
The president unleashed his threat on Twitter.

News

Blind Tiger owner worries about future with added COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Jay Ives, owner of Blind Tiger, said he hopes the new restrictions on bars and restaurants won’t keep people from supporting local businesses.

News

State Finance Council votes in favor of settlement for lawsuit involving Kansas’ foster care system

Updated: 2 hours ago
The State Finance Council voted unanimously in favor of a settlement involving the state’s foster care system in a suit known as McIntyre v. Howard.