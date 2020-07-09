Advertisement

Community honors WWII vet on his 95th birthday

Harvey Ferguson and family wave to friends driving by his house on his 95th birthday. (July 8, 2020)
Harvey Ferguson and family wave to friends driving by his house on his 95th birthday. (July 8, 2020)(Joseph Hennessy)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A World War II veteran was acknowledged at his home today with a surprise drive-by birthday celebration.

At 7 p.m. On Wednesday, Harvey Ferguson sat outside on his lawn with his family as cars drove by honking and showing their support for his 95th birthday.

The world war two veteran was unaware of the celebration and was shocked to see supporters and friends drive by.

Ferguson said, “As soon as he came in and got me, I realized something funny was going to go on. I was really overwhelmed with the fire department, I wasn’t expecting that.”

His son Kent led the drive-by event, alongside Bernie Lusk.

Kent Ferguson said, “We got a good group of people here to help us celebrate this day.”

